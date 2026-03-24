Princess Cruises 2027-28 South America & Antarctica Season

Princess Cruises announces its 2027–28 South America season aboard Majestic Princess. The October 2027 to January 2028 program includes six departures across four itineraries (15–37 days), with overnight time in the Antarctic Peninsula, late-night port calls, visits to 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and scenic cruising in Patagonia.

2027–28 South America Season Overview

The season begins in October 2027 with a 37-day South America Passage Grand Adventure from Southampton (London) to San Antonio (Santiago), with stops in Lisbon, the Canary Islands, Rio de Janeiro, and Montevideo.

Majestic Princess will then offer:

15-day Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia sailings between Buenos Aires and San Antonio

17-day Antarctica & South America sailings roundtrip from Buenos Aires, including overnight time in the Antarctic Peninsula

Cruisetours include:

Machu Picchu Explorer: 6-night land program visiting Lima, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Cusco

Iguazu Falls Adventure: 5-night land program visiting Buenos Aires, Iguazu Falls, and Rio de Janeiro

“Our 2027–28 South America season is designed to bring guests closer to some of the world’s most striking landscapes and cultures,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “From Antarctica to Rio de Janeiro, Majestic Princess combines adventure, enrichment, and service.”

What You’ll See

Scenic cruising through Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley, and the Antarctic Peninsula

Wildlife including penguins, whales, seals, and seabirds

Regions include Antarctica (Gerlache Strait, South Shetland Islands), Brazil (Rio de Janeiro), and Patagonia, Cape Horn, and Tierra del Fuego in Chile and Argentina

Cultural highlights including samba, tango, local cuisine, and regional wines

Onboard Programming

Naturalists and destination experts provide commentary and talks

Cultural programming including Argentine music, cuisine, and samba events

Shore Excursions

Local Connections: Fishing village and king crab experience

Falkland Islands: Penguin excursions and wildlife tours

Punta Arenas: City tours, penguin reserves, and Patagonia estancia visits

Buenos Aires: La Boca, Recoleta Cemetery, and tango shows

Ushuaia: End of the World drive and Beagle Channel cruise

How to Book

The 2027–28 South America season aboard Majestic Princess is available now through travel advisors, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS, or at princess.com.

Will you be sailing aboard Majestic Princess? Let us know in the comments!