Princess Cruises 2027-28 South America & Antarctica Season

Princess Cruises announces its 2027–28 South America season aboard Majestic Princess. The October 2027 to January 2028 program includes six departures across four itineraries (15–37 days), with overnight time in the Antarctic Peninsula, late-night port calls, visits to 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and scenic cruising in Patagonia.
2027–28 South America Season Overview
The season begins in October 2027 with a 37-day South America Passage Grand Adventure from Southampton (London) to San Antonio (Santiago), with stops in Lisbon, the Canary Islands, Rio de Janeiro, and Montevideo.
Majestic Princess will then offer:
- 15-day Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia sailings between Buenos Aires and San Antonio
- 17-day Antarctica & South America sailings roundtrip from Buenos Aires, including overnight time in the Antarctic Peninsula
Cruisetours include:
- Machu Picchu Explorer: 6-night land program visiting Lima, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Cusco
- Iguazu Falls Adventure: 5-night land program visiting Buenos Aires, Iguazu Falls, and Rio de Janeiro
“Our 2027–28 South America season is designed to bring guests closer to some of the world’s most striking landscapes and cultures,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “From Antarctica to Rio de Janeiro, Majestic Princess combines adventure, enrichment, and service.”
What You’ll See
- Scenic cruising through Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley, and the Antarctic Peninsula
- Wildlife including penguins, whales, seals, and seabirds
- Regions include Antarctica (Gerlache Strait, South Shetland Islands), Brazil (Rio de Janeiro), and Patagonia, Cape Horn, and Tierra del Fuego in Chile and Argentina
- Cultural highlights including samba, tango, local cuisine, and regional wines
Onboard Programming
- Naturalists and destination experts provide commentary and talks
- Cultural programming including Argentine music, cuisine, and samba events
Shore Excursions
- Local Connections: Fishing village and king crab experience
- Falkland Islands: Penguin excursions and wildlife tours
- Punta Arenas: City tours, penguin reserves, and Patagonia estancia visits
- Buenos Aires: La Boca, Recoleta Cemetery, and tango shows
- Ushuaia: End of the World drive and Beagle Channel cruise
How to Book
The 2027–28 South America season aboard Majestic Princess is available now through travel advisors, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS, or at princess.com.
Will you be sailing aboard Majestic Princess? Let us know in the comments!