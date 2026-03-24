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Margaritaville at Sea Launches Zac Brown Talent Search

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Margaritaville at Sea is launching a talent search for performers to join the live entertainment lineup at Zac Brown’s Same Boat venue aboard the new Beachcomber. The concept, inspired by Brown’s song “Same Boat,” focuses on artists with strong stage presence and audience connection.

Singer-songwriters, solo artists, duos, trios, and bands can submit a performance video via [email protected] or at margaritavilleatsea.com/same-boat-showcase. Submissions are now open.

Selected performers will be invited to audition in Nashville at Margaritaville Hotel from May 12–15, followed by a final open casting call on May 16 at Margaritaville Restaurant on Broadway.

“Same Boat is set to become the most exciting live music venue at sea, and working with Zac Brown to bring it to life has been incredible,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “With Nashville’s Broadway helping set the tone, we’re creating a stage for rising talent on Beachcomber.”

Beginning in 2027, Beachcomber will sail from PortMiami on 4- to 8-night itineraries to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

For more information or to book, visit Margaritaville at Sea.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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