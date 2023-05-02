Cunard Hosts Coronation Celebrations Aboard Three Ships

Guests aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth on May 6, 2023, are invited to join in the historic coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a range of coronation-themed activities planned on all three ships!

From street parties in the majestic Grand Lobby to themed musical performances, films, and quizzes, guests on board are sure to have a blast during this voyage.

MORE ABOUT THE CORONATION FESTIVITIES

An exclusive Coronation dinner menu has been created for the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The dinner menu is inspired by King Charles’ love of farming, agriculture, game, and organic principles.

Guests can enjoy designed cocktails just in time to toast Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort.

During the celebration, guests will join in on a “Coronation Oath” made with Prosecco, White Vermouth, Grapefruit, and Cardamom Bitters and a “Monarch Martini” using Cunard’s 3 Queens Gin.

All three ships will be at sea for the big day and will broadcast the ceremony live from Westminster Abbey into the ships’ Royal Court Theatres and stateroom TVs.

Each ship will also host a deck walk in honor of The Big Help Out on Monday, May 8, 2023, to raise money for youth charity The Prince’s Trust, a charity that helps young people who have faced disadvantage and adversity to build a better future for themselves, is a proud partner of Cunard for the past 15 years.

Will you be sailing with Cunard during the coronation celebrations? Let us know in the comments!