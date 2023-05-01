Holland America Line Kicks Off 2023 Alaska Season with 150th Anniversary Celebration

Holland America Line officially kicked off its 2023 Alaska cruise season today with the arrival of Eurodam at the Port of Seattle! The brand hosted a welcome celebration at Pier 91 with Miss Washington Regan Gallo and Miss Alaska Jessica Reisinger in attendance.

“As the pioneer and leader in Alaska cruising, Holland America Line is excited to start the season today celebrating our 150th Anniversary in our hometown,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Not only is Holland America Line headquartered in Seattle, but it’s a key homeport for our brand. With two ships based here and four more in Vancouver through September, we’re ready for a robust Alaska season of cruising and cruisetours including land trips to Denali and Yukon.”

CEREMONY HIGHLIGHTS

Holland America Line presented a commemorative plaque to the Port of Seattle to honor the brand’s 150th Anniversary.

Holland America Line also donated to The Pastry Project, a Seattle-based organization that provides free baking and pastry training to individuals with barriers to education.

Guests enjoyed a performance by an ensemble from the University of Washington marching band.

According to Holland America Line, below are some information on the cruises to Alaska:

Highlights for 2023 Seattle Cruises to Alaska:

Holland America Line will operate a full season out of Seattle on two ships with 48 departures and more than 97,000 guests.

Operationally, each ship visits directly contributes $400,000 to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies), port taxes, and spending.

Seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia (evening stay); and Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka, all in Alaska.

Holland America Line ships have sailed from the Port of Seattle since the 1970s. In May 2002, Holland America Line began using Seattle as a home port for Alaska cruises.

Highlights for 2023 Vancouver Cruises to Alaska:

Holland America Line will operate a full season out of Vancouver on four ships with 75 departures and more than 158,000 guests.

Holland America Line offers more cruises to Alaska from Canada than any other cruise line.

Operationally, each ship visit contributes $550,000 CND to the local economy.

Seven-day “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, and Volendam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

Seven-day “Glacier Discovery Northbound” and “Glacier Discovery Southbound” itineraries cruise between Whittier and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

The 14-day “Great Alaska Explorer” itinerary offers an in-depth adventure. Roundtrip from Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam (May 7) and Noordam (Sept. 17), the cruise calls at the Alaskan ports of Kodiak, Anchorage, Valdez, Sitka, Skagway, and Ketchikan, and features Glacier Bay.

Highlights for All 2023 Cruises and Cruisetours to Alaska:

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska’s iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park , Hubbard Glacier and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

Holland America Line is the only cruise line with Alaska seafood certified sustainable by the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM), so the seafood served on our Alaska cruises is fresh and certified sustainable.

All ships cruising in Alaska feature “ Alaska Up Close ,” expanded onboard programming: guests can engage with an Alaska naturalist, special EXC presentations explore local topics such as Alaska’s bush pilots and the famous Iditarod race, tours highlight the best of each destination, fine dining events showcase the culinary traditions of the region and cruises with Glacier Bay take on a National Park Ranger and local Huna Tlingit guides.

“Savor My Catch” allows guests to take a fishing shore excursion and the ship chefs prepare the bounty on board for dinner.

Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Cruisetour — with the unspoiled reaches of Canada’s Yukon Territory.

MORE TRAVELS FOR HOLLAND AMERICA LINE

Holland America Line also cruises to Alaska via Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and those sailings begin Monday, May 1, 2023, with Koningsdam. On Tuesday, May 2, 2023m the cruise line will hold a celebratory event in Vancouver on Noordam with a 150th Anniversary plaque presentation to Port of Vancouver and a donation to YWCA Crabtree Corner. Nieuw Amsterdam and Volendam sail from Vancouver this season, rounding out the six Holland America Line ships in Alaska through September.

The brand’s Westerdam ship will begin her Alaska season cruising roundtrip from Seattle Sunday, May 7, 2023.