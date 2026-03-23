Cunard Partners with Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger

Cunard is partnering with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger on an exclusive collaboration focused on travel and style.

Erlanger has styled some of the world’s most recognizable figures and brings that experience to Cunard.

Queens Grill and Princess Grill Suite guests will have access to personalized styling services for men and women, covering everything from embarkation to gala evenings and afternoon tea.

“Fashion has long been part of the Cunard experience, from gala evenings to Transatlantic Fashion Week,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “This collaboration adds a more personalized layer for our Grill Suite guests.”

Available on voyages departing between May 15, 2026, and April 15, 2027, the program includes:

Digital Style Guide: Complimentary for all Grill Suite guests, with curated looks for different climates, sea days, and formal events

Virtual Styling Sessions: Optional paid sessions for pre-voyage wardrobe planning

In-Person Consultations: Optional paid appointments at Micaela Erlanger’s New York studio

The digital guide provides general inspiration, while virtual and in-person sessions offer personalized recommendations based on each guest’s itinerary.

Cunard has hosted figures in fashion and entertainment, including Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, Uma Thurman, Carly Simon, Bob Mackie, and Christian Siriano.

Guests booking a Queens Grill experience can also receive up to $500 onboard credit per stateroom on select 10 to 20-night voyages booked by June 3, 2026.

“Preparing for a Cunard voyage should feel just as special as the trip itself,” said Micaela Erlanger. “I want to take the guesswork out of packing and replace it with inspiration.”

For details, visit cunard.com or contact Cunard or a travel advisor.

Styling session requests must be submitted at least 60 days before departure and are subject to availability.