Sea Cloud Cruises Releases 2027 to 2028 Sailings

Sea Cloud Cruises released its 2027 through March 2028 sailing brochure, featuring voyages aboard Sea Cloud Spirit and Sea Cloud II. Guests can save 30% and receive a $300 onboard credit per person when booking by May 30, 2026.

The season includes itineraries across the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Select sailings depart from Dublin, exploring Ireland, Scotland and the Channel Islands. Additional routes cover the French Atlantic coast, Sardinia, Corsica and Elba, as well as Malta to the Amalfi Coast and Côte d’Azur. Caribbean sailings include Barbados to Antigua in spring 2028.

“There is something unique about experiencing iconic places aboard a tall ship,” said Mirell Reyes, President and CEO of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “At a slower pace, guests don’t just visit these regions, they experience them.”

Highlights include Caribbean island-hopping, Mediterranean itineraries and Northern Europe voyages from Dublin.

Sea Cloud Spirit sailings include:

Atlantic Coast of France (May 28 to June 4, 2027): Bilbao to Honfleur with a focus on food and art

British Isles, Scotland and Ireland (June 28 to July 6, 2027): roundtrip Dublin with coastal stops

Emerald Isle to Channel Islands (July 6 to 12, 2027): Dublin to Honfleur via Cobh, Tresco, Dartmouth and Guernsey

Sardinia, Corsica and Elba (August 16 to 24, 2027): Mediterranean island itinerary

Barbados to Antigua (March 7 to 14, 2028): Lesser Antilles route including St. Lucia, Grenada and Dominica

Sea Cloud II sailings include:

Venice Voyages (August 20 to 30, 2027): includes arrival into Venice by tall ship

Malta to Nice (October 6 to 16, 2027): Valletta to the French Riviera via Sicily, Amalfi Coast and Elba

Fares include open bar, shore excursions, dining with wine and beer, port charges, gratuities and a welcome bottle of champagne.

For more information, visit seacloud.com.