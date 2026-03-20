Four Season Yachts Reveals Four Seasons I 

Today, Four Seasons Yachts’ first vessel, Four Seasons I, sets sail on its maiden Mediterranean voyage, bringing the brand’s signature hospitality to ultra-luxury travel at sea. Built from the ground up with a guest-first focus, it marks Four Seasons’ debut on the water, blending the privacy of a yacht with its service, dining, wellness, and design in an intimate setting. Residential-style suites, many with large terraces and private plunge pools, offer space and seclusion, while access to smaller ports and yacht-only harbors sets a new standard for sea travel.

“Today’s luxury traveler values time, trust, and authenticity,” says Ben Trodd, CEO of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. “Four Seasons Yachts combines our hospitality standards with maritime expertise, offering a new way to experience the world.”

The first voyage, departing March 20, 2026, coincides with Four Seasons’ 65th anniversary and the opening of its first hotel in 1961, marking both a milestone and the brand’s expansion from land and sky to sea. Founder Isadore Sharp and his wife, Rosalie Sharp, have been named Godparents of Four Seasons I, continuing a maritime tradition.

“Four Seasons Yachts debuts on the same day as our first hotel opened 65 years ago,” says CEO Alejandro Reynal. “It reflects the same service and care our guests expect, now at sea.”

At 207 metres, Four Seasons I features 95 suites, all with indoor-outdoor living and no interior cabins, supported by a one-to-one guest-to-staff ratio. Design is by Tillberg Design of Sweden, with interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, creative direction from Prosper Assouline, and construction by Fincantieri. Floor-to-ceiling windows and large terraces emphasize the sea. Notable suites include the nearly 10,000-square-foot Funnel Suite at the prow and the 8,000-square-foot Loft Suite with an aft terrace.

Onboard, 11 restaurants and lounges span Mediterranean seafood to omakase, with Sedna hosting a rotating lineup of Michelin-starred chefs. Horizon Bar and Bar O serve as main spots for drinks. Wellness is centered at L’Oceana Spa, with a hammam, thermal circuit, and treatments including cryotherapy, infrared therapy, and hydrotherapy, plus yoga, meditation, and fitness.

The yacht’s transverse marina opens on both sides, with direct sea access and water sports during Marina Days. Shore and Sea Experiences are customized for each guest.

The inaugural Mediterranean season includes destinations like Saint-Tropez, Bodrum, Hydra, and Montenegro. In its first year, the yacht will offer 32 voyages across 52 sailings, visiting 130 destinations in more than 30 countries, with Caribbean and Bahamas sailings in winter.