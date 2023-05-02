Adventures By Disney Explores Colombia and Disney’s “Encanto”

Adventures by Disney will take guests on incredible journeys to Colombia, Eastern Canada, and New Zealand in 2024.

“At Adventures by Disney we take families to destinations they want to visit around the globe and make it easy to immerse themselves in new places, cultures and experiences,” said Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president and general manager of Adventures by Disney.

Adventures by Disney offers excellent guided group travel, and in 2024, guests can embark on a new itinerary in Colombia. The country’s diversity and beauty inspired Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film, “Encanto.”

“We are excited to include Colombia in our 2024 lineup, as this country has been an inspiration for Disney stories that are loved the world over. I’m proud of our team for thoughtfully crafting an authentic travel experience that celebrates this incredible destination,” Schumacher said.

2024 Colombia Land Adventure

Guests will experience the unique culture, beautiful landscape, and delicious food of Colombia on this adventure. From exploring the environment of the second most bio diverse country in the world to admiring the colorful neighborhoods, guests will be immersed in Colombia’s beauty.

“Encanto” directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush fell in love with the country when they visited, and guests can experience this same connection to Colombian culture.

“Colombia is a crossroads of Latin America, and what we learned about family, tradition, music, food and dance were central to the development of [‘Encanto’]. Our hope was always that ‘Encanto’ could celebrate just some of the many different people and cultures we experienced in Colombia – we are thrilled and touched that so many people have felt seen by the Madrigals’ story and now have this opportunity to experience its magic for themselves,” said Howard and Bush.

Itinerary Highlights:

8-day, 7-night voyage

Visit Bogota, the capital of Colombia, and explore the Paloquemao Market and Historic City Center.

Taste authentic Colombian coffee and visit the Coffee Region. Salento, a nearby town, helped inspire the setting of “Encanto.”

Attend an arepa-making class, where you’ll learn to cook a Latin American dish featured in the film.

Explore the city of Cartagena, where guests can observe colorful architecture and the Afro-Caribbean influence depicted in “Encanto.”

Snorkel in the Rosario Islands, which are home to over 1,300 species of marine animals and plants.

Receive a signed lithograph of brand new artwork from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Bookings open to the public on May 12, 2023.

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Land Adventure

Guests can enjoy a voyage to Canada’s Maritime Provinces of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island with Adventures by Disney

Itinerary Highlights:

8-day, 7-night voyage

Visit a maple syrup farm in Nova Scotia and learn about the process of refining syrup.

Explore the Wood Island Lighthouse and learn its history.

Visit Avonlea Village from the Anne of Green Gables stories and enjoy tea with a descendant of the author.

Learn about the history and customs of the indigenous Mi’kmaq Peoples during a visit to the Millbrook Cultural Heritage Centre.

Enjoy outdoor family activities like horseback riding, hiking, and kayaking.

New Zealand Adventure

Guests can enjoy a trip full of stunning scenery, blue waters, snow-capped mountains, volcanic beaches, and more. From cities to small towns, this itinerary will explore many aspects of New Zealand life.

Itinerary Highlights:

Enjoy an authentic Hangi dinner to experience Māori culture.

View thousands of glow worms in an incredible underground cave.

Tour the National Kiwi Hatchery and see kiwi birds.

Visit the Te Puia Geothermal Park and see gorgeous geysers.

Travel on the TranzAlpine Train to the Southern Alps.

By Lily Ogburn