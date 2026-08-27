Oceania Cruises Floats Out Oceania Sonata

Oceania Cruises has marked a construction milestone for Oceania Sonata, which has been floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. The 695-room-and-suite ship will now move to the fitting-out berth, where interior work will continue ahead of its August 2027 debut.

Oceania Sonata is the first of five planned Sonata Class ships and will be followed by Oceania Arietta in 2029. Three additional ships are scheduled for delivery in 2032, 2035, and 2037. The class will feature more space, expanded suite accommodations, and enhanced culinary offerings.

Paolo Novarino, Senior Director, Project Owner, represented Oceania Cruises at the float-out ceremony alongside Fincantieri leadership. The companies have worked together for nearly two decades, beginning with Oceania Marina in 2011, followed by Oceania Riviera in 2012, Oceania Vista in 2023, Oceania Allura in 2025, and now Oceania Sonata.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Expands Onboard Enrichment Across Fleet

“The float out of Oceania Sonata is an incredibly exciting moment as we move one step closer to welcoming our first guests aboard next August,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “We are tremendously grateful to our partners at Fincantieri whose expertise and craftsmanship are bringing Oceania Sonata to life. As the first ship in our new Sonata Class, she represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand and a defining milestone in the continued evolution of Oceania Cruises.”

At approximately 86,000 gross tons, Oceania Sonata will be nearly 30% larger than Oceania Allura but have only 90 additional guest accommodations.

One-third of the accommodations will be suites, including four two-bedroom Owner’s Suites. The ship will also introduce Horizon Suites, measuring more than 600 square feet, and the 488-square-foot Penthouse Deluxe Suite.

Dining will include 13 venues, including new concepts La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France and Nikkei Kitchen, along with The Grand Dining Room, Jacques, Red Ginger, Polo Grill, and Toscana.

Oceania Sonata will sail its inaugural season from August 2027 through April 2028, visiting more than 90 destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Mexico, and Central and South America.

Highlighted Voyages

Mediterranean Collage

Rome to Trieste | 14 days | August 7, 2027

Oceania Sonata’s maiden voyage will sail from Italy through the Adriatic, with calls in Malta, Greece, Montenegro, and Croatia. Highlights include seven ports in Greece, along with Bar, Montenegro, and Split and Zadar, Croatia.

Greeks & Byzantines

Athens to Istanbul | 7 days | October 14, 2027

This Eastern Mediterranean itinerary visits Paros, Heraklion, Rhodes, Patmos, and Izmir before an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Panama Canal Coastlines

Los Angeles to Miami | 16 days | January 6, 2028

The voyage will visit Mexico, Guatemala, and Costa Rica before a daylight transit of the Panama Canal. The itinerary then continues to Cartagena, Colombia, and George Town, Grand Cayman, before arriving in Miami.

Tropical Coves

Roundtrip Miami | 10 days | March 1, 2028

The Caribbean itinerary will call at Puerto Plata, San Juan, Charlotte Amalie, Basseterre, St. John’s, and Tortola, with three sea days before returning to Miami.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!