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Oceania Cruises Expands Onboard Enrichment Across Fleet

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Oceania Cruises is expanding its onboard enrichment program across the fleet with new expert speakers, special interest programming, and experiences designed to engage guests throughout their voyages.

“Today’s luxury traveler is seeking more meaningful ways to engage with the world around them,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “By expanding our speaker program and introducing additional opportunities for cultural exploration, wellness and special-interest learning, we are creating even more ways for guests to personalize their luxury experience and make the most of their time at sea.”

Beginning in 2027, every Oceania Cruises sailing will feature a dedicated speaker specializing in heritage, culture, or history, with longer voyages offering additional expert-led programming.

For sailings of 12 days or more, Oceania Cruises will add a second speaker focused on special-interest topics, ranging from astronomy and sports to artificial intelligence, technology, health, and longevity.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Highlights Longer Voyages Worldwide

Guests on itineraries with at least three sea days can also take part in American Mah Jongg classes or bridge instruction and games led by American Contract Bridge League-accredited instructors.

Longer voyages with six or more sea days will also offer creative workshops with Crafting Arts Ambassadors and BeMoved, an inclusive dance program.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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