Sea Cloud Cruises Reveals Western Europe 2027 Itineraries

Sea Cloud Cruises will sail Sea Cloud Spirit along the Atlantic coasts of Britain, Ireland, France, Spain, and Portugal in summer 2027, with four July voyages focused on smaller ports, islands, historic sites, and regional cuisine.

The itineraries will begin in Dublin and continue along the British and French coasts before reaching Spain, with a fourth voyage sailing from Bilbao to Lisbon. Ports include Cobh, Tresco, Guernsey, Dartmouth, Honfleur, Lorient, Belle-Île-en-Mer, and San Sebastián.

“We’re going to places that reward curiosity and that’s the point,” said Kevin Smith, president, Americas, Sea Cloud Cruises. “It is what our Summer 2027 voyages through Northern Europe are all about. The smaller ports along the Atlantic coast. You step off the yacht and suddenly you’re wandering through a subtropical garden on Tresco or taking in the wild, romantic coastline of Belle-Île-en-Mer. There’s time to slow down, soak it all in, and see where the day takes you. That’s the kind of experience people remember on Sea Cloud Cruises.”

Dublin to Bilbao

July 6–20, 2027 | 14 nights aboard Sea Cloud Spirit

This 14-night voyage follows the Atlantic coast from Ireland through Britain and France to Spain, with calls including Cobh and Cork, Tresco, Dartmouth, Guernsey, Honfleur, Carnac, Belle-Île-en-Mer, Bordeaux, and San Sebastián. Wine and culinary expert Manuel Hornemann will accompany the voyage and lead culinary shore excursions.

Dublin to Honfleur

July 6–12, 2027 | 6 nights aboard Sea Cloud Spirit

The voyage travels through Ireland, the Isles of Scilly, southern England, Guernsey, and Normandy. Highlights include Cork’s English Market, Tresco’s Abbey Gardens, the Dartmouth Steam Railway, and Guernsey’s cliffs before arriving in Honfleur. Manuel Hornemann will also accompany this sailing and offer culinary shore excursions.

Honfleur to Bilbao

July 12–20, 2027 | 8 nights aboard Sea Cloud Spirit

This voyage travels from Normandy through Brittany and Bordeaux to Spain’s Basque Country, with highlights including a Calvados tasting, Carnac’s 5,000-year-old megaliths, Belle-Île-en-Mer, Bordeaux’s UNESCO-listed historic center, and San Sebastián. Manuel Hornemann will accompany the sailing and offer culinary shore excursions.

Bilbao to Lisbon

July 20–27, 2027 | 7 nights aboard Sea Cloud Spirit

The final voyage continues south from Spain to Portugal, with stops in Oviedo, Santiago de Compostela, the Islas Cíes, and Porto. The itinerary concludes with a sail along the Tagus into Lisbon.

The July 2027 Northern Europe and Atlantic Coast voyages aboard Sea Cloud Spirit are now open for booking. The four sailings range from six to 14 nights, with fares starting at $6,855 per person for the six-night Dublin to Honfleur sailing, based on double occupancy.

Rates and itineraries are subject to change. For more information, visit www.seacloud.com.