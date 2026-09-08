Oceania Cruises Announces First Gluten-Free Ocean Voyage

Calling all gluten-free cruisers!

Oceania Cruises has announced the industry’s first entirely gluten-free ocean voyage aboard Oceania Vista in 2028.

Departing May 31, 2028, the 12-night roundtrip voyage from Southampton will visit England, Ireland, and Scotland, with calls in Cork (Cobh), Dublin (Dún Laoghaire), Glasgow (Greenock), Stornoway in the Hebrides, and Edinburgh (Newhaven).

Every dining venue aboard Oceania Vista will offer gluten-free menus, including Toscana, Polo Grill, Red Ginger, Jacques, Aquamar Kitchen, and Waves Grill. Guests can also enjoy gluten-free options at afternoon tea, through in-suite dining, and from freshly baked pastries at The Bakery.

“As a brand with food at its heart, we believe every guest should be able to experience the joy and discovery that define dining with Oceania Cruises,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “This voyage gives our culinary team an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine our acclaimed onboard dining experiences through an entirely gluten-free lens while remaining true to the creativity, quality and abundance at the heart of our philosophy to serve The Finest Cuisine at Sea. Most importantly, it will allow guests to relax into their vacation knowing the entire culinary experience has been created with them in mind.”

For travelers who follow a gluten-free diet, dining away from home can require checking ingredients and asking about preparation and cross-contact. The voyage will address these concerns across Oceania Vista’s dining venues.

The voyage is being developed with Celiac Cruise, which will provide expertise on gluten-free dining and serve as an official booking partner.

“For travelers with celiac disease, food is something that has to be considered at virtually every stage of a journey – where to eat, what to order, how something has been prepared and the potential for cross-contact,” said Maureen Basye, founder of Celiac Cruise. “The opportunity to board a ship knowing the culinary experience has been designed to be entirely gluten-free fundamentally changes what travel can feel like for so many. Instead of planning their vacation around food, guests on this sailing can focus on the destinations they are exploring, the people they are traveling with, and the simple joy of traveling well.”

Guests can book directly through Oceania Cruises at OceaniaCruises.com.