Set a Course for Adventure…

A “niche” in the business world is a small but dedicated segment of a market, one that might not make up a huge portion of the whole but whose depth of interest makes them highly influential customers. (Think of Marvel fans as a portion of all moviegoers … or cruisers as a part of the total travel market.) For rock climbers, a “niche” is a slightly recessed area in a rock face that, if it’s large enough, can serve as a place to catch your breath on a climb — or it used to be. Nowadays, if you ask climbing enthusiasts to define “niche,” nine out of 10 will give you the first definition, the business one. They know that as members of a niche sport, they can find websites, publications, tours, and theme cruises intended just for them.

And they’re not the only adventuresome types for whom this is true: rafters, hikers, kayakers, surfers, paddleboarders, divers, paragliders, and plenty others all have the attention of the travel industry. The “adventure travel” niche — a big niche that combines all their little niches — has become a major segment of the global travel industry.

One of the main drivers of this change has been Gen Z’s values. As a group, they seek out authentic, immersive experiences based around close interactions with local cultures and natural environments. Plus, their purchasing decisions are driven by what they see on social media … and active outdoor experiences look great on TikTok and IG. (It doesn’t matter if it’s as adrenaline-pounding as base-jumping off a cliff or as blissfully tranquil as the stillness of an old-growth redwood forest, miles from the nearest road; as long as it’s a real person in a spectacular place, those sweet clicks come rolling in.)

According to research by Fortune Business Insights, the size of the global adventure tourism market grew to $896 billion in 2025, then to approximately $995 billion in 2026. By 2034, they expect the market to add a decimal place, growing past $1,978 billion. The only brakes they see in long-term growth are growing safety concerns (including insurance and new regulations) and problems with climate change as coastlines erode and large-scale weather events (like mudslides, hurricanes, and wildfires) make long-term plans less secure.

A similar Adventure Tourism Market Analysis from the firm Industry Research found that nearly 28 percent of travelers were influenced by safety concerns and weather-related uncertainties when booking adventure tourism activities. Though less than half of adventure travelers, that’s still a good number of people: U.S. National Parks alone attract over 300 million recreational visits annually from outdoor enthusiasts. Globally, Europe is a regional leader for authentic adventure destinations, attracting over 35 percent of global adventure travelers.

And if you think this is just a young person’s game, think again. Some of the fastest-growing segments are multi-generational adventure trips and hiking, cycling, and nature exploration trips among travelers aged 45 years and older.

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