Half Moon Cay Renamed to RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay

Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas will be renamed RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, to reflect recent enhancements announced by Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line.

“Holland America guests have loved Half Moon Cay for its natural beauty since it opened as a port of call in 1997,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “The south side of the island, where Holland America has always visited, will remain the secluded paradise our guests are accustomed to and a marquee destination for almost every cruise visiting the Caribbean. The new beach club and refreshed food and beverage spaces will embrace and preserve the island’s pristine beauty while enhancing our award-winning experience.”

The two cruise lines plan improvements, including an expanded beachfront, new lunch venues, bars, and features that emphasize the site’s natural beauty. A new pier on the north side will enable ships, including Carnival’s Excel class vessels, to dock for the first time.

Guests will enter through plazas on the south and north sides, spanning over a mile of white-sand beach. The south side will see updates such as a beach club, a new lunch venue, and renovated facilities. The north side will feature two lunch venues, several bars, and a tram service for easier navigation. Additional lounging areas, cabanas, and a new shore excursion pier will connect guests with activities. All upgrades at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay will blend seamlessly into the island’s natural environment.

“Calling this piece of paradise RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay reinforces our commitment to preserve the attributes that make the destination so appealing as we expand access and welcome more guests to the destination’s crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and lush landscapes,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Many of our 2026 and beyond itineraries will feature both RelaxAway and Celebration Key, providing guests with complimentary experiences enjoying both idyllic and ultimate beach days.”

The enhancements are scheduled to begin in summer 2026 and will continue through the end of the year. More details will be shared in the coming months.