Oceania Cruises Offers Added Value on 100+ New Year Sailings

Oceania Cruises is offering added value on over 100 global voyages in 2025 and 2026!

From December 11, 2024, to January 31, 2025, travelers booking with Oceania Cruises can select a stateroom upgrade of up to four categories and one amenity: free or reduced airfare, a premium drinks package, or up to $1,000 in shipboard credit. This promotion is valid on 105 sailings—79 in 2025 and 26 in 2026—providing up to $5,700 in value.

“This is the perfect time for travelers to plan their dream vacation, combining extraordinary added value with Oceania Cruises’ gourmet culinary experiences and destination-rich itineraries,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Our New Year Sale offers the chance to explore the world aboard our small, luxurious ships while enjoying exceptional value and personalized service that elevates every voyage. Combined with the always free amenities of Your World Included™ – gourmet specialty dining, unlimited Starlink® WiFi, shipboard gratuities, and more – with our New Year Sale, you can discover small ship luxury for less.”

Sailing Information

The New Year Sale features a range of sailings from six to 30 days, covering destinations like the Mediterranean, South America, Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, and parts of Asia, Africa, and Australia while enjoying Oceania Cruises’ luxury experience and award-winning cuisine.

Featured Sailings Include:

Idyllic West Indies: 11 Days roundtrip from Miami aboard Vista™, departing April 8, 2025. Explore the Caribbean’s eastern islands with rugged landscapes and beautiful beaches.

Alaska Reflections: 8 Days from Vancouver to Anchorage aboard Riviera™, departing May 13, 2025. Visit key Alaskan sites, including Skagway, Ketchikan, and Hubbard Glacier.

Mediterranean Allure: 10 Days from Monte Carlo to Athens aboard Allura™, departing August 5, 2025. Discover highlights like Florence’s art, Rome’s history, the cliffs of Santorini, and Antalya’s beaches.

Epicurean France & Iberia: 12 Days from London to Barcelona aboard Marina™, departing September 3, 2025. Experience the cultures and cuisines of France, Spain, and Portugal, featuring Port wine and traditional paella, plus an overnight stay in Bordeaux.

Moorish Majesty: 12 Days from Lisbon to Rome aboard Nautica™, departing October 17, 2025.

Explore the blend of Moorish and European influences in southern Spain, Morocco, and Tunisia, and discover Valletta’s fortifications and resort towns.

Indian Ocean Opus: 24 Days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Sirena®, departing December 2, 2025. Start in South Africa, then sail to remote Indian Ocean islands, concluding with visits to Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Bounty of Brazil: 12 Days from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro aboard Marina, departing January 10, 2026. Enjoy Buenos Aires before sailing to Brazil’s towns and beaches, ending with an overnight in Rio de Janeiro.

Outback to Verdant Bali: 14 Days from Sydney to Bali aboard Riviera, departing February 8, 2026.

Visit Australia’s eastern coast and the Great Barrier Reef, then continue to Indonesia, known for its wildlife.

A Shogun’s Welcome: 12 Days roundtrip from Tokyo aboard Regatta®, departing March 22, 2026.

Explore notable destinations in Honshu and Hokkaido, experiencing Japanese culture.

Your World Included™

The Your World Included™ promise features a variety of included amenities for exceptional value in ultra-premium cruising. Guests can enjoy dining at diverse onboard restaurants, along with complimentary specialty coffees, sodas, cold-pressed juices, and Vero Water®. Unlimited Starlink WiFi is available throughout the ship. In-room dining offers a range of hot and cold options, including fruit smoothies, milkshakes, gelato, and Humphry Slocombe ice cream. Group fitness classes at the Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center are complimentary, and gratuities and laundry services are included.

