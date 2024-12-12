Royal Caribbean Introduces Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Royal Caribbean is introducing the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in December 2025, the first location in its Royal Beach Club Collection.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island offers an all-inclusive beach day experience on Paradise Island. The property features pools, a swim-up bar, and local eateries. Bahamian artisans and live music will also be showcased, providing a unique cultural experience. Vacationers can purchase day passes and cabanas starting in spring 2025.

“The Royal Beach Club Collection is designed for every type of family and vacationer to get everything they want out of their ideal beach day – no matter the vibe they’re looking for,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With the first-of-its-kind Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, we continue to super-serve our guests with a tailored experience at one of our most highly visited destinations, building on nearly five decades of collaboration with the community and government of The Bahamas.”

MORE ABOUT THE BEACH CLUB

The beach club is divided into three zones: Family Beach, Chill Beach, and Party Cove. Family Beach features a zero-entry pool, beach games, and a one-of-a-kind Ultimate Family Cabana with personal attendant service. Chill Beach offers relaxation and Caribbean culture with shopping and local cuisine. Party Cove is a beachfront cove with a swim-up bar and VIP poolside service.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island was developed in partnership with the Bahamian government and incorporates Bahamian influence throughout the design and experience. The project supports the local workforce by creating hundreds of jobs.

In 2025, Royal Caribbean is expanding its vacation offerings to Nassau and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas from six cities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Port Canaveral. The lineup ranges from three-night getaways on Utopia of the Seas to 7-night escapes on Symphony of the Seas.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island joins Perfect Day at CocoCay and future additions in Cozumel (2026) and Mexico (2027), giving adventurers more options for creating their perfect vacation days across the Caribbean.