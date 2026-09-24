Grand Cayman Like You’ve Never Seen It

What a great experience filming in the Cayman Islands. We had the chance to see so many different sides of the destination, from the incredible water and stingrays in Grand Cayman to the people, food and experiences that really make the islands special.

Standing in the shallow water of a sandbar in Grand Cayman’s North Sound, I watched one southern stingray glide past, followed by another. Soon, an entire family seemed to be moving around us, each animal calm and completely at home in the open sea. Watching them “fly” effortlessly over the sand in open water felt completely different from seeing one through aquarium glass.

On Seven Mile Beach, I traded those quiet shallows for a jet car, a sports-car-shaped watercraft that handles like a Jet Ski. It was playful, fast, and slightly surreal. A short while later, the public beach was calm again, with the same clear water stretching out beyond the resorts.

One of the real highlights for me was visiting Cayman Brac. It has a completely different feel. It’s quieter, more rugged and incredibly authentic. I’m really glad we had the opportunity to include it in the show.

The island’s defining feature is the Bluff, which rises along the coastline and reaches about 140 feet at its eastern edge. From the top, the cliff fell sharply toward the Caribbean. The view was outrageous. I could have stayed there for hours.

I hope when you watch the video, you get a sense of how much we enjoyed being there and telling the story of the Cayman Islands.

And if you have a destination, brand or experience with a story worth sharing, I’d love to hear from you.

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