Don’t Get Sick on Your Cruise… Watch This First …

Have you ever gone on a cruise and, by day two, you’re not feeling 100%? Maybe it’s fatigue, seasickness, or just that “off” feeling and suddenly your vacation isn’t what you expected.

The reality is, many travelers make a few simple mistakes before they even step onboard that can impact how they feel for the entire trip. To help you avoid that, we spoke with Dr. Tania Elliott, a leading expert in preventive health, about how to stay healthy at sea and actually enjoy every moment of your cruise.

In this interview, she breaks down the things most people don’t think about until it’s too late. What’s the biggest health mistake travelers make before a cruise? How can you boost your immunity before you even set sail? And once you’re onboard, which hygiene habits actually make a difference?

We also cover seasickness, that “confined” feeling some passengers experience, and simple ways to keep your energy up while moving from port to port. Plus, because food is a big part of cruising, she shares how to indulge without completely falling off track, along with easy ways to stay active without ever stepping foot in the gym.

She also reveals exactly what should be in your travel health kit, no exceptions.