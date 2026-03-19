MSC Poesia Adds Alaska Dining and New Venues

MSC Cruises will add new food and beverage options for its first Alaska season. Starting in May, MSC Poesia will sail from Seattle with Alaska-inspired menus focused on seafood.

The offerings include regional dishes, expanded seafood, and hot drinks across onboard venues. Locally sourced Alaskan seafood will be used when available.

Neil Palomba, EVP, Operations, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Our inaugural season in Alaska represents an exciting milestone for MSC Cruises, and enhancing the onboard dining and beverage experience to reflect the destination was a key priority for us. We’re bringing our mix of European style and American comfort to MSC Poesia, giving our guests a chance to enjoy everything from the perfect cup of hot chocolate as they sail past stunning glaciers, to a taste of Alaska’s trademark seafood after an exhilarating day of exploring on shore. Our goal is for the culinary experience to match Alaska’s natural charm.”

MSC Poesia’s main dining rooms will feature items like halibut tacos, battered cod and seafood chowder, along with Alaskan salmon.

During glacier viewing, guests will be served complimentary hot chocolate on deck and in the buffet.

Bars will offer hot cocktails, spiked hot chocolate and Alaska-themed drinks. The Mojito Bar will feature a daytime Bloody Mary experience while at sea.

The ship will also add Butcher’s Cut steakhouse and Kaito Sushi Bar during dry dock updates.

MSC Poesia will sail seven-night Alaska cruises from Seattle from May to September 2026, visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Victoria, British Columbia, with glacier cruising included. The ship returns for the 2027 season.