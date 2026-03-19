Princess Cruises Expands North to Alaska Program for 2026

Princess Cruises will debut four new North to Alaska experiences for the 2026 season, alongside returning favorites, across all eight ships sailing in the region: Star Princess, Coral Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Grand Princess, Emerald Princess, Discovery Princess, and Island Princess.

Launched in 2015, the program highlights local culture, food and people through onboard and shore experiences. In 2026, Princess will operate its largest Alaska season with eight ships, 180 departures and 19 destinations, including the debut of Star Princess and a range of cruise and cruisetour options.

“Our North to Alaska program is designed to bring guests closer to the spirit, culture and natural beauty of Alaska in ways only Princess can deliver,” said John-Paul Lamb, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment. “From encounters with local experts and native storytellers to immersive entertainment and scenic glacier viewing, these experiences allow our guests to connect with Alaska throughout their journey.”

New experiences include enhanced Glacier Bay sailings with close-up views, live narration, Park Ranger commentary and access to bow viewing areas, along with a once-per-voyage “Welcome to Alaska” session with a naturalist and enrichment speakers. Après Sea will offer a post-excursion lounge experience with drinks and views, held in The Dome on Star Princess, while the Candlelight Concert Series: Fire & Ice will feature Alaska-themed performances twice per voyage.

New specialty dining dishes will highlight regional seafood, including salmon, crab and halibut at venues like Crown Grill and Sabatini’s.

Returning programming includes the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, Puppies in the Piazza, select Deadliest Catch presentations and a speaker series featuring Alaska-based experts and Native leaders. Guests can also enjoy outdoor movie nights, guided stargazing and activities like The Great Big Adventure and Officers vs. Guests challenges, along with youth and teen programs such as Glacier Bay Junior Rangers, Gold Rush Adventures and team-based expeditions.

Princess Cruises will operate its 2026–2027 Alaska seasons with multiple departure ports, flexible itineraries, and cruisetour options.