MSC Opens Yacht Club Sales on Musica and Orchestra

MSC Cruises has opened sales for MSC Yacht Club on MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra, offering keycard-only access to private spaces and suites, as well as 24/7 butler and concierge service.

Both ships will undergo dry-dock refurbishments to add a 63-suite MSC Yacht Club with a private lounge, restaurant, and sundeck, including a new two-room Grand Suite exclusive to the Musica class. Upgrades will also include Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi Bar, a redesigned MSC Aurea Spa with thermal areas, and an enhanced Technogym-powered fitness center.

These updates are part of MSC Cruises’ ongoing fleet modernization. All four Musica-class ships will feature MSC Yacht Club by mid-2027, bringing the concept to 19 ships across the fleet.

MSC Musica will sail South America itineraries from November 2026 to April 2027, including short cruises in Brazil and longer sailings to Argentina and Uruguay, before repositioning to the Mediterranean for summer 2027. MSC Orchestra will begin Eastern Mediterranean sailings from Bari in March 2027, calling at destinations across Greece and Turkey.

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