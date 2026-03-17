AmaWaterways Christens AmaSofia

On March 14, AmaWaterways christened its newest river ship, AmaSofia, during a ceremony on the Rhine alongside travel advisors attending the ASTA River Cruise Expo in Amsterdam.

More than 1,200 advisors joined the celebration across three ships: AmaPrima, AmaVenita, and AmaSofia. Sarah Little, Senior Vice President of Business Development at ASTA, served as godmother and officially christened the ship. The evening ended with a 300-drone light show over the Rhine, closing both the celebration and the ASTA River Cruise Expo.

“Ships come to life through people, from the crew who pour pride into every detail, the guests who celebrate life’s moments on board to the travel advisors who inspire those journeys in the first place,” said Catherine Powell, CEO of AmaWaterways. “We are especially honored to have Sarah Little serve as godmother of AmaSofia.”

AmaSofia is the first AmaWaterways ship in Europe to feature the brand’s updated look. It carries up to 154 guests across 76 staterooms, including suites up to 350 square feet. Onboard features include the line’s twin balcony design and The Chef’s Table specialty restaurant.

The ship launched early on the Rhine for the 2026 season. In April and May, it will sail itineraries such as Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps.

In June, AmaSofia will move to the Danube, with its first sailing on June 7. It will operate itineraries including Romantic Danube, Melodies of the Danube, and Christmas Markets on the Danube, primarily between Budapest and Vilshofen.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as godmother of AmaSofia,” said Little. “My very first river cruise was with AmaWaterways, which makes this moment especially meaningful.”

More than 100 travel advisors will sail on AmaSofia during a post-expo FAM cruise, with additional FAM sailings planned throughout the year.

Powell concluded by saying, “As we continue to grow, our commitment remains the same to our guests and our travel partners. Today’s christening is not just about welcoming a new ship, but also about celebrating the journey we share together.”

For more information or to book, contact a travel advisor, call 1.800.626.0126, or visit AmaWaterways.com.