Norwegian Cruise Line Launches New Brand and TV Campaign

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled a refreshed brand identity inspired by its 1990s tagline, “It’s Different Out Here,” along with a first look at its new national TV campaign.

The update builds on NCL’s history of innovation, including the introduction of Freestyle Cruising, which removed fixed dining times and structured entertainment schedules. NCL was also the first cruise line to offer weekly Caribbean sailings and to launch a private island, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

The new brand direction targets travelers who want flexibility and a more relaxed experience, with time to enjoy where they are and who they’re with.

Created with agency partner Arnold Worldwide, the platform moves away from overpacked itineraries and attraction-heavy vacations, focusing instead on simpler moments and time well spent.

“This is a pivotal moment for Norwegian Cruise Line. We’re not just launching a campaign – we’re re-anchoring our brand in the values that have always set us apart: freedom and flexibility,” said Kiran Smith, chief marketing officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “For nearly 60 years, NCL has been an innovator, and this transformation honors that legacy while meeting the expectations of today’s guests. Delivering on this vision takes trusted partners who understand our DNA, and Arnold has helped us bring it to life in a way that is authentic, and unmistakably NCL.”

For All Maritime: The New TV Campaign

The national rollout is led by a new TV campaign, “For All Maritime.” The spot highlights travelers who don’t follow traditional cruise rules and prefer more freedom and flexibility. Drawing on maritime history, the film showcases sailors who have always done things their own way.

The campaign runs across TV, digital, social, radio, and out-of-home, introducing a new look that focuses on the traveler’s experience rather than just onboard amenities. Across channels, the creative sets NCL apart in a category where many brands have started to look the same.

The platform, “It’s Different Out Here,” launches as NCL enters a milestone year. In March, the company will debut its 21st ship, Norwegian Luna, and this summer it will add new features to its private island in the Bahamas, including the Great Tides Waterpark.

For more information on NCL’s fleet and itineraries or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit www.ncl.com.