MSC Poesia Debuts Dirty Dancing in Concert

by Julie Bouchner
MSC Cruises will bring Dirty Dancing: In Concert to MSC Poesia for her summer season in Alaska, starting May 11, 2026!

The live-to-film show, created by Lionsgate and GEA Live, has already been a hit on MSC World America from Miami and MSC Virtuosa from Southampton, and will continue on Virtuosa during her winter season in the Southern Caribbean. The 90-minute performance features a live band, singers, and dancers performing in perfect sync with the classic 80s film.

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “We are thrilled to have Dirty Dancing: In Concert on board MSC Poesia for MSC Cruises’ first-ever sailings to Alaska this summer season. Following the incredible response we have seen since the launch on MSC World America and MSC Virtuosa, we’re excited to offer it on more of our ships for our guests to enjoy this truly one-of-a-kind experience at sea.”

In addition to Dirty Dancing: In Concert, MSC Poesia will offer a wide range of entertainment this summer, including:

  • Live music: MSC Dueling Pianos every evening, jazz, party bands, salsa, and Latin music throughout the ship, plus an exclusive music program in the Top Sail Lounge for MSC Yacht Club guests.
  • Themed parties and shows: Large-scale performances like Divas, comedy from experienced U.S. comedians, and more.
  • Activities and enrichment: Wellness sessions, sports, arts and crafts, plus expert-led talks and workshops on Alaska’s geography and nature.

MSC Poesia recently underwent one of MSC Cruises’ biggest upgrades, adding the MSC Yacht Club, two specialty restaurants (Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar), All-Stars Sports Bar, a refreshed MSC Aurea Spa, and an enhanced MSC Gym powered by Technogym.

Guests can enjoy these new features on 7-night Alaska sailings from Seattle, visiting destinations like Ketchikan, Icy Strait Hoonah, Tracy Arm, Juneau, and Victoria.

For more information, visit MSC Cruises.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Poesia? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

