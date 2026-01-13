Victory Cruise Lines Launches 35-Night Grand Voyage

Victory Cruise Lines announces a 35-night Grand Half Loop voyage tracing North America’s waterways and coastlines. The journey departs Chicago’s Navy Pier on October 18, 2026, and concludes in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 21. Guests aboard Victory I will visit over 20 ports, including Milwaukee, Escanaba, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Detroit, Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay Fjords, Charlottetown, Halifax, Portland, Provincetown, Newport, New London, Norfolk, Wilmington, Charleston, and Savannah.

“I have always been captivated by the legendary Grand Loop and have met many mariners pursuing this bucket-list adventure while in port during Victory Cruise Lines’ inaugural season,” said John Waggoner, chairman and founder of Victory Cruise Lines. “Offering this epic Grand Half Loop voyage — combining the comfort of Victory I, the care of our dedicated crew, and the camaraderie of fellow travelers—is the perfect way to conclude our 2026 season.”

The voyage includes entertainment, lectures, culinary offerings, specialty activities, and shore excursions at every port. Along the route, travelers experience a mix of cities, historic ports, and natural landscapes, including New England’s coastal towns, Charleston’s historic streets, and southern hospitality in Savannah.

Victory Cruise Lines voyages also include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, complimentary ground transfers, regionally inspired dining, unlimited beverages including wine and spirits, open bars and lounges, Wi-Fi, and enrichment programming.

For details on the Chicago to Jacksonville voyage, contact your travel advisor or call 1-855-556-7193. Visit www.VictoryCruiseLines.com.