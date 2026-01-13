Porthole TV Series Now Streaming in the UK on Amazon Prime

Big news for us: The Porthole TV series is now streaming throughout the UK on Amazon Prime. Expanding our reach internationally is a major milestone and a proud moment for our entire team. Seeing our stories connect with audiences across the globe is incredibly rewarding, and it inspires us to keep creating engaging, high-quality content. This UK launch is just the beginning of sharing our series with new viewers, and we can’t wait to continue bringing our unique perspective to even more screens around the world. Tune in now on Amazon Prime in both the USA and the UK and join us on this exciting journey.
Bill Panoff
Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.
