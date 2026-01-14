Skip the Airport Stress with Ship&Play

Traveling for a cruise can be exciting, but packing, airport baggage, and long lines at the port can quickly turn stress up a notch. Ship&Play is changing that, making it easier than ever to travel light and start your vacation the moment you arrive.

How Ship&Play Works

Ship&Play takes care of your luggage from start to finish, so you can focus on enjoying your trip. It’s simple:

Book: Schedule your shipment online, through the app, or by phone.

Pack: Prep your bags as you normally would for air travel, attach the shipping label, and let Ship&Play handle the rest.

Play: Skip baggage claim, step off the plane, and find your bags waiting in your stateroom.

Why Cruise Travelers Love Ship&Play

No airport baggage stress . Travel lighter with just a carry-on and let Ship&Play handle the rest.

Meet your bags where it matters . Bags are delivered directly to your stateroom or hotel before sailing.

White-glove service . A dedicated cruise concierge team is available seven days a week.

Enjoy the journey, not the logistics. From home pickup to onboard delivery, everything is taken care of.

Pricing and Coverage

Costs depend on the size, weight, shipping speed, and distance of your items. For most trips, it’s comparable to airline baggage fees without the hassle. Ship&Play offers pickup from your home, office, or a FedEx location, and ships to 180+ countries and territories worldwide, handling customs paperwork for you.

Reliability You Can Count On

Every shipment includes complimentary insurance, an on-time guarantee, and real-time tracking so you can relax knowing your bags are in good hands.

Travel lighter, skip the lines, and let Ship&Play get your bags to your cruise stateroom so your vacation starts the moment you arrive.