MSC Cruises’ new summer itins ready for booking.

MSC Cruises has unveiled its 2025 summer itineraries, offering new cruises and familiar favorites across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe. The company’s new flagship, MSC World America, will debut with 7-night cruises through the Caribbean, featuring stops in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, and the Bahamas. The ship will sail from the new PortMiami terminal alongside MSC Seascape, which will offer shorter cruises to the Bahamas, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands.

MSC Seashore will depart from Port Canaveral for itineraries that include destinations like Nassau and Isla de Roatán, while MSC Meraviglia will operate out of New York, heading to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

In the Mediterranean, MSC will offer cruises from multiple ports, including Barcelona, Genoa, and Civitavecchia. Notable itineraries include MSC Seaview’s 7-night trips, visiting cities like Cannes, Genoa, and Florence, as well as MSC Magnifica’s 7-night voyages to Marseille, Naples, and Palermo. MSC Musica will offer 10-night sailings to Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

MSC will also provide 7-night cruises from Venice, with ships like MSC Lirica, MSC Armonia, and MSC Opera calling at destinations in Italy, Greece, and Croatia. MSC Sinfonia will sail from Bari, visiting Santorini, Athens, and Corfu.

For Northern Europe, MSC Euribia will offer 7-night cruises from Kiel, Germany, to Denmark and Norway’s fjords, while MSC Virtuosa will operate out of Southampton, offering itineraries to the fjords, Canary Islands, and Mediterranean. MSC Preziosa will sail from Hamburg on longer cruises to Norway and Iceland, and MSC Poesia will offer Baltic and fjord cruises from Warnemunde, Germany, starting in May 2025.

Bookings for the 2025 summer season are now open. For more information, visit MSC Cruises or ask your travel advisor.