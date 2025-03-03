Three “Super Ships” to Join Uniworld Fleet

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced plans to expand its fleet with the addition of three new Super Ships to launch in 2027. These new ships will complete Uniworld’s transition to an all-Super Ship fleet, known for their luxurious amenities and attention to detail with lavish designs inspired by the regions they cruise.

“2027 will mark an extraordinary milestone for Uniworld as we complete our transformation into a fully Super Ship fleet with the addition of three incredible newbuilds,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld. “Our focus has never been on simply adding more ships, but on continually raising the bar on the luxury river cruise experience. These new vessels will embody our unwavering commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, delivering something truly unparalleled for our valued guests – where no detail is too small.”

The new ships will sail throughout Europe, including the Rhine, Main, Danube, and Douro rivers. Similar to the S.S. Emilie, which is inspired by renowned Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and named after his life partner and muse, Emilie Flöge, these newbuilds will be inspired by prominent figures with strong connections to the regions sailed. They will join other Super Ships like the S.S. Emilie, which debuts in 2026, and the S.S. Elisabeth, set to launch in 2025. Uniworld’s Super Ships are known for their exclusive designs, which feature custom fabrics, hand-carved wood, and marble floors, as well as original artwork, much of it commissioned specifically for the ships. With larger suites, expanded dining options, and ultra-luxurious amenities, these vessels are designed to be boutique hotels traveling on the water.

