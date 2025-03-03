Ponant Earns Inaugural Spot on Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 “Edge List”

Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s only luxury icebreaker, has been named to the inaugural Forbes Travel Guide “Edge List,” a new distinction highlighting travel experiences that go beyond traditional luxury. The announcement was made last week during the Forbes Travel Guide Summit in Monaco, which gathered over 750 industry professionals to discuss the future of high-end travel.

The 2025 Edge List celebrates exceptional journeys that combine exclusivity, adventure, and purposeful exploration. Le Commandant Charcot shares the honor with NIHI Sumba, an Indonesian resort known for its ultra-exclusive offerings.

Le Commandant Charcot received the award for its sustainable exploration capabilities, which provide unprecedented access to remote regions while emphasizing environmental responsibility. The ship boasts the only Alain Ducasse restaurant at sea, expansive observation decks, a wellness center, and intimate lounges, all complemented by a near 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio. Alain Ducasse himself was also recognized with a Forbes Travel Guide Award of Excellence during the event.

“We are proud to see Le Commandant Charcot honored with this recognition,” said Hervé Gastinel, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer of Ponant Explorations Group. “This ship was designed to be more than just a vessel — it’s a platform for responsible exploration, bridging luxury with purpose. This award celebrates exclusive, immersive experiences that foster a deeper connection with the world around us.”

Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, echoed the sentiment: “Le Commandant Charcot exemplifies luxury without limits, pioneering expedition travel with its electric-hybrid propulsion and unique polar routes. This recognition highlights how companies like Ponant are reshaping the future of adventure travel, blending unparalleled exploration with the highest standards of luxury.”

Le Commandant Charcot is the first expedition vessel designed for high-polar exploration. Its Polar Class-2 hull allows it to navigate through thick ice while minimizing its environmental footprint using hybrid propulsion powered by electricity and liquefied natural gas. The ship also serves as a floating research platform, offering both wet and dry scientific laboratories for researchers studying the polar regions.

On board, guests can enjoy luxurious accommodations and panoramic views of some of the world’s most remote landscapes. Setting new standards in sustainable expedition travel, Le Commandant Charcot grants access to some of the most exclusive destinations on Earth, including the North Pole and Antarctica.

For more information, visit Ponant Explorations or ask your travel advisor.