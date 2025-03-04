Seatrade Cruise Global Returns for its 40th Anniversary

The annual Seatrade Cruise Global event is making its way back to the vibrant shores of Miami Beach, Florida for a milestone celebration. Seatrade Cruise Global will officially mark its 40th anniversary from April 7-10, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Four Decades of Shaping the Cruise Industry

For 40 years, Seatrade Cruise Global has served as the ultimate meeting place for the cruise industry, bringing together cruise lines, suppliers, ports, destinations, and service providers from around the world. This anniversary edition not only celebrates the event’s incredible legacy but also looks ahead to the future of cruising — embracing innovation, sustainability, and new opportunities to enhance the passenger experience.

Explore Industry Milestones & Future Innovations

This year’s theme invites attendees to reflect on the milestones that have defined cruising over the past four decades while charting a course for the next era of cruise travel. From groundbreaking ship designs to advancements in guest experiences, Seatrade Cruise Global will spotlight how far the industry has come — and where it’s headed next.

Connect, Learn & Celebrate with the Global Cruise Community

With over 11,000 attendees expected, including representatives from more than 70 major cruise lines and 600+ exhibitors, this is a prime opportunity to network, discover cutting-edge solutions, and gain valuable insights from top industry leaders.

Secure your spot!