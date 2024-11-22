Readers’ Choice Award-Winners for 2024

“Our readers are the real experts when it comes to judging the best of the best in the cruise industry! Here’s what they had to say for 2024.” — Bill Panoff, Editor-In-Chief

Check out who’s left your fellow cruisers impressed … and see what might inspire your next great vacation.

Editor’s Note: Due to an excess of personal research, the winning signature cocktail was given the wrong name in the published edition of Porthole. The voters selected Norwegian Cruise Line’s mango drink as their favorite, but the name was inaccurately given: It should be as it appears here, the Mango Meltdown. We probably shouldn’t have another.

Float Your Boat: The Best Ships

Cruise ships are endless sources of fun and relaxation. Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine readers voted on the best of the best. Did your favorite ship make the list?

***

Best Ocean Ship

Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Cruise Line

***

Best River Ship

Viking Alruna, Viking River Cruises

***

Best Luxury Ship

Marina, Oceania Cruises

***

Best Expedition Ship

National Geographic Endeavour II, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic

***

Best Cruise Line Value-for-the-Money

Carnival Cruise Line

***

Best Cruise Line for Teens

Royal Caribbean International

***

Best Multigenerational/Family Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

***

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers

Norwegian Cruise Line

***

Most Romantic Cruise Line

Windstar Cruises

***

Best Eco-Friendly Cruise Line

MSC Cruises

***

Best Shore Excursions

MSC Cruises

***

Best Antarctic Cruise

Ponant

***

Best Cruise Line Private Island

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises

***

Best World Cruise

Cunard Line

All Aboard: The Best Onboard Experiences

Modern cruise ships are full of excitement for all ages. Here are the cruise lines with the best onboard experiences as chosen by our readers.

***

Best Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International

***

Best Service

Explora Journeys

***

Best Accommodations

Seabourn Cruise Line

***

Best Onboard Enrichment

Crystal Cruises

***

Best Main Dining Room Cuisine

Oceania Cruises

***

Best Specialty Restaurant

Compass Rose, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

***

Best Casino

Norwegian Cruise Line

***

Best Spa Facilities

Norwegian Cruise Line

***

Best Wellness Facilities

Celebrity Cruises

***

Best Fitness Facilities

Virgin Voyages

***

Best Onboard Shopping

Celebrity Cruises

***

Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities

Holland America Line

***

Best Children’s Programs

Disney Cruise Line

***

Best Cruise Ship Entertainment

MSC Cruises

***

Best Theme Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

***

Best Signature Cocktail

Mango Meltdown, Norwegian Cruise Line

***

Best Cruise Director

Giuseppe Moschella, Celebrity Cruises

***

Best Onboard Technology

Princess Cruises

***

Best Ship Application

Virgin Voyages

***

Best Nightlife

Royal Caribbean International

The Best Destinations

There’s nothing better than stopping in a new port. Did your favorite destination make the list?

***

Best European River Cruise Destination

Budapest (Danube)

***

Best American River/Great Lakes Port

Niagara Falls (Port Colborne)

***

Best Asian River Cruise Destination

Ho Chi Minh City (Mekong)

***

Best Caribbean Cruise Destination

USVI

***

Best Caribbean Shopping Port

Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin

***

Best Caribbean Beach Port

Grand Cayman

***

Best Alaska Cruise Destination

Icy Strait Point

***

Best Canada/New England Cruise Destination

Québec City

***

Best Hawaii Cruise Destination

Honolulu

***

Best Mexico Cruise Destination

Costa Maya

***

Best Central America Cruise Destination

Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala

***

Best South America Cruise Destination

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

***

Best Northern Europe/Baltics Cruise Destination

Oslo, Norway

***

Best Mediterranean Cruise Destination

Istanbul, Turkey

***

Best Asia/Pacific Rim Cruise Destination

Tokyo, Japan

***

Best South Pacific Cruise Destination

Tahiti (Papeete)

***

Best Middle East Cruise Destination

Dubai

***

Best Africa/Indian Ocean Cruise Destination

Cape Town, South Africa

***

Best Australia/New Zealand Cruise Destination

Sydney, Australia

***

