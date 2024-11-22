Readers’ Choice Award-Winners for 2024
“Our readers are the real experts when it comes to judging the best of the best in the cruise industry! Here’s what they had to say for 2024.” — Bill Panoff, Editor-In-Chief
Check out who’s left your fellow cruisers impressed … and see what might inspire your next great vacation.
Float Your Boat: The Best Ships
Cruise ships are endless sources of fun and relaxation. Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine readers voted on the best of the best. Did your favorite ship make the list?
***
Best Ocean Ship
Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Cruise Line
***
Best River Ship
Viking Alruna, Viking River Cruises
***
Best Luxury Ship
Marina, Oceania Cruises
National Geographic Endeavour II, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic
***
Best Cruise Line Value-for-the-Money
Carnival Cruise Line
***
Best Cruise Line for Teens
Royal Caribbean International
***
Best Multigenerational/Family Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean International
***
Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers
Norwegian Cruise Line
Windstar Cruises
***
Best Eco-Friendly Cruise Line
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
Ponant
***
Best Cruise Line Private Island
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises
Cunard Line
All Aboard: The Best Onboard Experiences
Modern cruise ships are full of excitement for all ages. Here are the cruise lines with the best onboard experiences as chosen by our readers.
Royal Caribbean International
***
Best Service
Explora Journeys
Seabourn Cruise Line
Crystal Cruises
***
Best Main Dining Room Cuisine
Oceania Cruises
Compass Rose, Regent Seven Seas Cruises
***
Best Casino
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Celebrity Cruises
Virgin Voyages
Celebrity Cruises
***
Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities
Holland America Line
Disney Cruise Line
***
Best Cruise Ship Entertainment
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
Mango Meltdown, Norwegian Cruise Line
Giuseppe Moschella, Celebrity Cruises
Princess Cruises
Virgin Voyages
***
Best Nightlife
Royal Caribbean International
The Best Destinations
There’s nothing better than stopping in a new port. Did your favorite destination make the list?
***
Best European River Cruise Destination
Budapest (Danube)
***
Best American River/Great Lakes Port
Niagara Falls (Port Colborne)
***
Best Asian River Cruise Destination
Ho Chi Minh City (Mekong)
***
Best Caribbean Cruise Destination
USVI
***
Best Caribbean Shopping Port
Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin
Grand Cayman
***
Best Alaska Cruise Destination
Icy Strait Point
***
Best Canada/New England Cruise Destination
Québec City
***
Best Hawaii Cruise Destination
Honolulu
***
Best Mexico Cruise Destination
Costa Maya
***
Best Central America Cruise Destination
Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala
***
Best South America Cruise Destination
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
***
Best Northern Europe/Baltics Cruise Destination
Oslo, Norway
***
Best Mediterranean Cruise Destination
Istanbul, Turkey
***
Best Asia/Pacific Rim Cruise Destination
Tokyo, Japan
***
Best South Pacific Cruise Destination
Tahiti (Papeete)
***
Best Middle East Cruise Destination
Dubai
***
Best Africa/Indian Ocean Cruise Destination
Cape Town, South Africa
***
Best Australia/New Zealand Cruise Destination
Sydney, Australia
***