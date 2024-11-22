EXPLORA II Arrives at PortMiami

EXPLORA II, the second ship in Explora Journeys’ luxury fleet, arrived at PortMiami today, marking its first visit to North America and the start of its inaugural Caribbean season!

Launched in September 2024, the ship features nine dining options, wellness facilities, five heated pools, and several bars and lounges.

It will operate seven to 14-night journeys to destinations such as St. Barths, Guadeloupe, Antigua, and Puerto Rico. During the winter 2024/2025 season, EXPLORA II will operate from MSC’s new terminal at PortMiami, the largest in the world, accommodating up to 36,000 passengers daily.

“We are thrilled to introduce EXPLORA II to Miami as she prepares to sail throughout the Caribbean for her winter season,” said Chris Austin, Explora Journeys President of North America. “Reflecting the luxurious standard of the Explora Journeys brand, the ship will provide immersive and vibrant experiences for guests looking to journey to this scenic part of the world with vibrant cosmopolitan life onboard and immersive destination experiences. We look forward to having EXPLORA II sail from MSC’s new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami when it opens later this year, providing guests with an upscale experience from the moment they arrive at the port.”

After her inaugural visit, EXPLORA II will depart from Miami to Road Bay, Antigua, on the “A Journey of Coral Kingdoms & Pirate Lairs” itinerary.

Highlights of the Caribbean season from Miami include:

A Journey to Yacht-filled Harbors & Scenic Sail-ins (November 29-December 6, 2024): Explore islands such as St. Barths and St. Kitts, known for their lagoons and natural beauty.

A Journey to Sainted Shores and Volcanic Islands (December 13-20, 2024): Visit St. Vincent, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, and Virgin Gorda, featuring beautiful beaches and mountains.

A Journey into a Sizzling New Year and Enchanted Isles (December 27, 2024-January 5, 2025): Celebrate New Year’s while sailing from Charlotte Amalie to St. Kitts, with stops in Virgin Gorda and San Juan.

A Journey to the Forgotten Worlds of the Riviera Maya (February 4-14, 2025): Visit Florida’s Keys, Cayman Brac, Cozumel, and Costa Maya, with adventures in coral reefs and cenotes.

Will you be sailing aboard EXPLORA II? Let us know in the comments!