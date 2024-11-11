Explora Journeys Announces Access to Exclusive Formula 1® Paddock Club

Explora Journeys has revealed that guests staying in Ocean Residences and Penthouses on EXPLORA II will have exclusive access to the Formula 1® Paddock Club™ during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for May 22 to 25, 2025. Docked at Monaco’s Port Hercule, EXPLORA II will be the only luxury cruise ship in Monaco during the event, providing unique access to race festivities.

Guests will experience luxury dining, premium beverages, and opportunities to engage with racing teams and drivers. Onboard amenities include:

– Suites with private oceanfront terraces

– Eleven dining options with unlimited premium beverages

– High-speed Wi-Fi via Starlink

– Entertainment options

– Ocean-inspired wellness facilities for relaxation during the race weekend.

Achille Staiano, Chief Commercial Officer of Explora Journeys, commented: “We are delighted to showcase our second luxury ship EXPLORA II for the very first time during the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025. This is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the calendar, and it is only fitting that this would be where we offer sporting enthusiasts an unforgettable experience that brings together the world of motor sports with the luxury of ocean travel.”