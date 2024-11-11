Explora Journeys Announces Access to Exclusive Formula 1® Paddock Club
Explora Journeys has revealed that guests staying in Ocean Residences and Penthouses on EXPLORA II will have exclusive access to the Formula 1® Paddock Club™ during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for May 22 to 25, 2025. Docked at Monaco’s Port Hercule, EXPLORA II will be the only luxury cruise ship in Monaco during the event, providing unique access to race festivities.
Guests will experience luxury dining, premium beverages, and opportunities to engage with racing teams and drivers. Onboard amenities include:
– Suites with private oceanfront terraces
– Eleven dining options with unlimited premium beverages
– High-speed Wi-Fi via Starlink
– Entertainment options
– Ocean-inspired wellness facilities for relaxation during the race weekend.
In addition to the Monaco event, Explora Journeys will participate in Formula 1 events worldwide, continuing MSC Group’s commitment to the sport that began in 2022 with MSC Cruises as a Global Partner. This partnership now includes Explora Journeys, offering guests the thrill of Formula 1 aboard an exclusive floating venue.
To secure a place on EXPLORA II during the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025 with F1 Paddock Club access, guests can book through the Explora Experience Centre on the Explora Journey website!