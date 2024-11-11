Oceania Cruises Unveils New 2026 Voyages

Oceania Cruises has announced the second part of its 2026 Collection of Voyages, available for booking on November 13, 2024!

Travelers can choose from over 60 new itineraries, including 17 Grand Voyages across the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe aboard the Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena, each accommodating 670 guests.

“We are thrilled to offer this expansive collection of sailings for 2026, giving our curious guests the luxury of choice – from a seven-day roundtrip cruise from Miami sailing the Caribbean aboard Nautica, to a 69-day epic adventure spanning multiple continents sailing from Istanbul to Singapore aboard Sirena,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Cruises’ new sailings offer travelers the chance to explore cities like Mumbai, Cape Town, Rome, and Singapore, along with lesser-known destinations such as Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Bozcaada in Turkey, Maputo in Mozambique, and Karlskrona, Sweden, which consists of 30 islands.

Oceania Cruises’ small ships spend 30 to 50 percent more time in port than premium cruise lines, often including overnight stays for deeper exploration.

Once ashore, guests can choose from hundreds of excursions tailored to a variety of interests, including food, wine, history, architecture, and local culture.

“Small-ship cruising with Oceania Cruises is magical, and the onboard experiences travelers will enjoy while sailing these corners of the world are just as exceptional as each destination visited. Thanks to their boutique size, Nautica, Regatta and Sirena can access ports of call which simply aren’t accessible to larger vessels, giving our well-traveled guests many opportunities to discover new favorite destinations.”

Del Rio added: “With their plush residential furnishings, stylish and intimate restaurants and lounges, our boutique ships are a true home-away-from-home. Guests never need to wait in line, or feel rushed, making this the most relaxing and elegant way to explore the world. And with just 670 guests, served by 400 crew members, our guests enjoy unparalelled levels of heartfelt and personal service.”

Highlight Voyages

Nautica

Reefs of the Maya: 7-day roundtrip from Miami, departing March 10, 2026. Highlights include Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Eastern Atlantic Crossing: 15-day voyage from Miami to Lisbon, departing March 27, 2026, featuring Funchal, Arrecife, and Agadir.

Charmed Rivieras: a 10-day journey from Barcelona to Rome, departing April 21, 2026, with stops in Palamos, Portofino, and Portoferraio.

Regatta

Exotic Odyssey: a 54-day trip from Singapore to Lisbon, departing May 1, 2026, showcasing Langkawi, Malé, Maputo, and Mindela; includes overnight stays in Phuket and Cape Town.

West African Gems: 24-day cruise from Cape Town to Lisbon, departing May 31, 2026, with highlights in Lomé, Banjul, and Dakar.

Minarets & Mosaics: 12-day route from Athens to Monte Carlo, departing July 5, 2026, featuring Mykonos, Canakkale, Ephesus, and Palermo; includes an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Bridge to the Bosphorus: a 10-day journey from Dubrovnik to Istanbul, departing August 17, 2026, with highlights in Kotor, Katakolon, Santorini, and Bozcaada; includes an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Sirena

East African Majesty: 20-day cruise from Mumbai to Cape Town, departing March 11, 2026, featuring Nosy Be, Mayotte, and Durban; includes overnight stays in Malé and Cape Town.

Jewels of Northern Europe: 12-day sailing from Stockholm to London, departing July 24, 2026, with stops in Tallinn, Helsinki, Karlskrona, and Antwerp.

Extravagant Explorer: a 69-day journey from Istanbul to Singapore, departing August 27, 2026, featuring Rhodes, Cannes, Barcelona, Abidjan, Port Elizabeth, Dar es Salaam, and Colombo; includes overnight stays in Phuket and Cape Town.

Safari & Spice Routes: 30-day sailing from Cape Town to Singapore, departing October 5, 2026, highlighting Maputo, Zanzibar, Mombasa, and Penang; includes an overnight stay in Phuket.

