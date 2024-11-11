Sea Cloud Cruises Offers Military Discounts for Veterans

Sea Cloud Cruises celebrates Veterans Day by offering military discounts for veterans and active-duty service members. Until November 30, 2024, those who have served can enjoy 20% off any sailing and receive a $500 onboard credit on Sea Cloud Spirit, Sea Cloud II, and the original Sea Cloud. The original Sea Cloud also has a strong connection to the U.S. armed forces, having served in the Coast Guard during World War II.

“Guests onboard the original Sea Cloud will see a small plaque that is affixed to the face side of the wheelhouse: each of the five brass angles indicates six months of active war service for the United States,” explains Sea Cloud Cruises President North America Mirell Reyes armed forces connection. “We are proud of this connection and honored to recognize those men and women who have served with

special savings and recognition.”

A Historical Connection to U.S. Armed Forces

Following the U.S. entry into World War II in 1941, the Navy acquired private yachts for support. Sea Cloud owners Marjorie Merriweather Post and Joe Davies donated the vessel to the Coast Guard for one dollar. With its masts removed and painted gray, it operated as a floating weather station between the Azores and Greenland. Travelers can still sail on this historic yacht in the 2025 season before it goes into drydock.

All voyages qualify for Military Savings when booked by November 30, 2024. Notably, Rear Admiral Peter Cressy will host a sailing from Barbados to St. Maarten on Sea Cloud II from February 18-25, 2025. Dr. Cressy, a U.S. Navy veteran, will lead discussions on George Washington’s international travels and leadership.

Every Sea Cloud Cruises voyage includes an open bar, select shore excursions, all meals with premium wine and beer, water sports, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne upon boarding. Fares for the February 18-25 sailing on Sea Cloud II start at $5,995 per person, based on double occupancy, excluding Military Savings. Guests must mention Military Savings when booking and provide proof of service.