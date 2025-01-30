January 30, 2025 Julie Bouchner
Explora Journeys Launches Exclusive Grand Journeys
Explora Journeys has unveiled its Grand Journeys collection for 2025 and 2026, featuring voyages that traverse major oceans and connect continents. These journeys emphasize comfort and exploration, allowing guests to relax and enjoy extended time at sea.
Anna Nash, President Explora Journeys, comments: “Our Grand Journeys represent the epitome of transformative ocean travel. These journeys are designed to provide our guests with the ultimate luxury of time, space, and personal discovery, while delivering curated experiences both onboard and ashore. At sea, the slower pace invites reflection. Explora Journeys’ Grand Journeys are designed for those who seek not just to see the world but to be transformed by it.”
ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS
- Explora Journeys’ Grand Journeys collection features immersive experiences, including stops in the Azores and Madeira.
- Each Grand Journey offers comprehensive amenities for a smooth experience, including a complimentary champagne upon arrival, unlimited Wi-Fi, access to nine inclusive restaurants, twice-daily housekeeping, and all onboard gratuities.
- Guests dine at fine venues such as Anthology, Sakura, and Fil Rouge. They also participate in guided tastings and hands-on workshops at the Chef’s Kitchen.
- In 2025, one-week Ocean Wellness retreats will include programs like Chakra Healing Meditation and Ocean Gong Baths. The Spa offers treatments, fitness, and beauty services for rejuvenation.
- Guests can participate in performances, workshops, and conservation sessions, including live music and arts and crafts, through the Luminaries program focused on wildlife watching and conservation.
From Caribbean Coves to Iberian Charms
From San Juan, Puerto Rico to Lisbon, Portugal
Destinations including Gustavia (St. Barths), St. John’s (Antigua), Funchal (Portugal)
Duration: 21 Nights / 22 Days
Ship: EXPLORA II
Dates: March 7, 2025 – March 28, 2025
From Bomba Carib Beaches to Castanets of Spain
From Miami to Barcelona, Spain
Destinations including San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John’s (Antigua), Funchal (Portugal)
Duration: 20 Nights / 21 Days
Ship: EXPLORA II
Dates: March 14, 2025 – April 3, 2025
Bridging America, Azore Isles & Catalonia
From Miami to Barcelona, Spain
Destinations including King’s Wharf (Bermuda), Horta, Faial Island (Portugal), Valencia (Spain)
Duration: 16 Nights / 17 Days
Ship: EXPLORA I
Dates: April 2, 2025 – April 18, 2025
From Andalusian Shores to Coral-Laden Lagoons
From Barcelona, Spain to San Juan, Puerto Rico
Destinations including Funchal (Portugal), St. John’s (Antigua), Road Town (British Virgin Islands)
Duration: 13 Nights / 14 Days
Ship: EXPLORA I
Dates: October 27, 2025 – November 9, 2025
From Levely Latin Charm & Tropical Delights to Modernist Marvels
From Miami to Barcelona, Spain
Destinations include Philipsburg (Sint Marteen), Arecife, Lanzarote (Spain), Gibraltar
Duration: 16 Nights / 17 Days
Ship: EXPLORA I
Dates: March 9, 2026 – March 25, 2026
