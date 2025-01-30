Explora Journeys Launches Exclusive Grand Journeys

Explora Journeys has unveiled its Grand Journeys collection for 2025 and 2026, featuring voyages that traverse major oceans and connect continents. These journeys emphasize comfort and exploration, allowing guests to relax and enjoy extended time at sea.

Anna Nash, President Explora Journeys, comments: “Our Grand Journeys represent the epitome of transformative ocean travel. These journeys are designed to provide our guests with the ultimate luxury of time, space, and personal discovery, while delivering curated experiences both onboard and ashore. At sea, the slower pace invites reflection. Explora Journeys’ Grand Journeys are designed for those who seek not just to see the world but to be transformed by it.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Explora Journeys’ Grand Journeys collection features immersive experiences, including stops in the Azores and Madeira.

Each Grand Journey offers comprehensive amenities for a smooth experience, including a complimentary champagne upon arrival, unlimited Wi-Fi, access to nine inclusive restaurants, twice-daily housekeeping, and all onboard gratuities.

Guests dine at fine venues such as Anthology, Sakura, and Fil Rouge. They also participate in guided tastings and hands-on workshops at the Chef’s Kitchen.

In 2025, one-week Ocean Wellness retreats will include programs like Chakra Healing Meditation and Ocean Gong Baths. The Spa offers treatments, fitness, and beauty services for rejuvenation.

Guests can participate in performances, workshops, and conservation sessions, including live music and arts and crafts, through the Luminaries program focused on wildlife watching and conservation.

From Caribbean Coves to Iberian Charms

From San Juan, Puerto Rico to Lisbon, Portugal

Destinations including Gustavia (St. Barths), St. John’s (Antigua), Funchal (Portugal)

Duration: 21 Nights / 22 Days

Ship: EXPLORA II

Dates: March 7, 2025 – March 28, 2025

From Bomba Carib Beaches to Castanets of Spain

From Miami to Barcelona, Spain

Destinations including San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John’s (Antigua), Funchal (Portugal)

Duration: 20 Nights / 21 Days

Ship: EXPLORA II

Dates: March 14, 2025 – April 3, 2025

Bridging America, Azore Isles & Catalonia

From Miami to Barcelona, Spain

Destinations including King’s Wharf (Bermuda), Horta, Faial Island (Portugal), Valencia (Spain)

Duration: 16 Nights / 17 Days

Ship: EXPLORA I

Dates: April 2, 2025 – April 18, 2025

From Andalusian Shores to Coral-Laden Lagoons

From Barcelona, Spain to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Destinations including Funchal (Portugal), St. John’s (Antigua), Road Town (British Virgin Islands)

Duration: 13 Nights / 14 Days

Ship: EXPLORA I

Dates: October 27, 2025 – November 9, 2025

From Levely Latin Charm & Tropical Delights to Modernist Marvels

From Miami to Barcelona, Spain

Destinations include Philipsburg (Sint Marteen), Arecife, Lanzarote (Spain), Gibraltar

Duration: 16 Nights / 17 Days

Ship: EXPLORA I

Dates: March 9, 2026 – March 25, 2026

