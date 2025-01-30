MSC Cruises Launches Sales for MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises has opened bookings for its latest world-class vessel, MSC World Asia, set to debut in December 2026!

MSC WORLD ASIA ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Beginning on December 11, 2026, MSC World Asia will offer seven-night winter sailings through the Western Mediterranean. The ship will stop at popular ports, including Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Messina, and Valletta, and embarkation will be available at each port.

During the summer 2027 season, the ship will maintain a similar seven-night itinerary, visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina, and Valletta.

MSC World Asia will showcase design elements inspired by Asian culture and landscapes. It will also feature the signature plumb bow and Y-shaped aft characteristic of the World Class series and a prominent outdoor promenade.

BOOKING PROCESS

MSC Voyager’s Club members who book by February 13, 2025, will earn an additional 1,000 points and a €50 onboard credit per person.

Guests will also enjoy standard Voyager’s Exclusives benefits for bookings made over 12 months in advance, including a 5%+5% discount, double membership points after booking, and €50 onboard credit for Silver status members. For full terms and conditions, visit the website.

KEY FEATURES OF MSC WORLD ASIA

Diverse Dining Options: Over 40 bars, lounges, and restaurants, including six specialty dining concepts like Butcher’s Cut Steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina.

MSC Yacht Club: Offers 144 suites with keycard-only access to a private sanctuary featuring a dedicated lounge, restaurant, pool, sun deck, and 24-hour concierge.

Family-Focused Amenities: Expansive kids clubs and unique activities, including a waterpark, video arcades, and the over-water swing Cliffhanger, catering to children of all ages.

Wellness and Relaxation: Adults-only Zen pools, an expansive Aurea Spa, a gym with ocean views, and The Gentlemen’s Barber for a comprehensive wellness escape.

Sustainability Commitment: Fueled by LNG, equipped with shore power connectivity, advanced wastewater treatment, and smart technology to minimize energy and water use.

Itineraries for MSC World Asia are now available to book here.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia?