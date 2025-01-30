Victory Cruise Lines Announces American Wheels Giveaway

Victory Cruise Lines has announced the 2025 American Wheels Giveaway! Guests who book one of three sailings in May 2025 will have a chance to win a 1965 cherry-red Ford Mustang from Chairman John Waggoner’s collection or one of two new Harley-Davidson Sportster S models.

“I have long been enamored with American engineering and vehicle craftsmanship, and the Great Lakes are an important part of where our automotive industry began and continues to this day,” explains John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “Victory Cruise Lines’ 2025 American Wheels Giveaway creates excitement around these upcoming sailings while paying homage to the iconic brands – Milwaukee’s Harley-Davidson and Detroit’s Ford Motor Company – and we look forward to calling on these cities throughout the season.”

More Information

The 1965 Ford Mustang will be given away to a guest on the May 5 Chicago to Toronto sailing.

The drawing will take place in Detroit. Two Harley-Davidson Sportster S models will be awarded on the May 14 and May 23 Milwaukee to Toronto sailings. The winners will be announced in Milwaukee.

Victory Cruise Lines offers sailings on all five Great Lakes, visiting popular ports like Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie , Detroit, Cleveland, and Niagara Falls.

Free Pre-Cruise Premium Shore Excursions

In Toronto, guests can enjoy a guided tour of the Distillery District. For the May 23 Milwaukee to Toronto cruise, pre-cruise stays include a boat tour of the Chicago River, highlighting over 40 landmarks.

As the only coastal cruise line that docks at Navy Pier in Chicago, Victory Cruise Lines offers 36 voyages each season, with 33 visiting all five Great Lakes. Each voyage includes a 1-night hotel stay, transfers, oceanview accommodations, and shore excursions.

Fares start at $4,999 per guest, based on double occupancy, and include substantial inaugural season savings along with a free pre-cruise excursion. Book by March 15, 2025, to qualify for these offers and enter the 2025 American Wheels Giveaway.

“As Milwaukee’s top Harley-Davidson dealer, we are proud to partner with Victory Cruise Lines as Victory I and Victory II bring thousands to experience our hometown’s moto-culture,” states Jeff Binkert, president of House of Harley-Davidson. “We look forward to building on this collaboration and welcoming Chairman John Waggoner and his guests here later this year.”