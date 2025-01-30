AdventureWomen Lets Female Travelers Fly High!

Experience the enchanting destinations of France, Italy, and Greece without the stress of traditional air travel, alongside a small group of like-minded women.

On October 23, 2025, AdventureWomen Travel offers a luxurious private jet journey beginning in Paris, featuring twelve days of exploration in the Loire Valley, Tuscany, and Greece, including visits to Siena, Perugia, and Monemvasia. Enjoy elegant accommodations, Michelin-starred dining, and activities such as a cooking class in Tuscany or a hot air balloon flight over breathtaking landscapes.

Your host will be Judi Wineland, co-owner of AdventureWomen Travel, alongside her daughters Erica and Nicole.

Travel seamlessly aboard an Embraer EJR-135 private jet, ensuring rapid and safe flights with a capacity for 30 passengers. Experience comfort and stunning views on this small group adventure, operated by Bartelings, specialists in private aircraft tours.

This curated journey celebrates women, allowing connections with fellow travelers and inspiring European entrepreneurial women. Learn about the restoration of Chateau de Rochecotte from the Pasquier family and visit Cantina Patrizia Cencioni, a women-run winery specializing in Brunello di Montalcino. Indulge in wellness programs at Euphoria Retreat in Greece, rated among the 100 Best Spas in the World, and take cooking lessons from Chef Helle Poulsen Tesio in Italy’s Chianti region.

The exclusive 12-day private air experience is priced at $29,995 per person based on double occupancy, with a $2,500 single supplement for solo travelers. The fare includes all flights, accommodations, meals, transfers, guided tours, activities, and gratuities.

For more information, contact 1-800-804-8686, email [email protected], or click here.