Dirty Dancing Live Show to Debut on MSC World America

Get ready for an exciting entertainment lineup aboard MSC World America! The ship will offer a variety of entertainment options around the clock, featuring stage shows, live music, and engaging activities for all ages.

MSC World America represents a new chapter for the cruise line’s world-class platform, introducing innovative venues and concepts tailored for the U.S. market. It will also be the first ship to feature seven onboard districts, allowing guests to customize their vacation experience.

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said, “Delivering a diverse entertainment lineup for every type of vacationer is central to creating an unforgettable cruise experience. MSC World America provides an incredible platform to push the boundaries of entertainment at sea, and we’re introducing some exciting new concepts and productions.

Experience signature entertainment, including “Dirty Dancing in Concert” in the World Theatre and “Queen Symphonic” in the Panorama Lounge. These shows are designed to captivate American and international audiences. Additional options include an adults-only Comedy Club, Dueling Pianos, and interactive family game shows, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Each 7-night Caribbean cruise will feature multiple showings of “Dirty Dancing in Concert,” including a matinee on sea days. This 90-minute live-to-film concert features a live band, singers, and dancers, culminating in a finale that invites guests to dance in the aisles during a Dirty Dancing-themed after-party.

Guests will also enjoy an impressive selection of international entertainment, including live concerts, magic shows, and modern circus performances. Luna Park also offers immersive activities such as e-gaming, dance classes, and themed experiences.

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS

World Theatre: The 1,150-seat venue will host four new productions:

Dirty Dancing in Concert: A live-to-film concert of the iconic Lionsgate film featuring singers, dancers, and musicians.

Odyssey: An acrobatic spectacle inspired by Homer’s Odyssey, produced by Anystage Creative.

Momentous: An illusion show featuring a renowned guest artist, created in collaboration with Twins FX, known for stunning special effects.

Hall of Fame: A live concert celebrating iconic pop music, produced by ONLYCHILD, a creative studio with notable collaborations.

Panorama Lounge: This venue will offer two live theatrical music concerts and wellness programming, featuring:

Queen Symphonic: A concert showcasing Queen’s greatest hits with a live band, dancers, and a 36-piece orchestra.

Cinesonic: A concert of movie songs paired with motion graphics and thrilling performances from singers, dancers, and acrobats.

Street Theatre: Guests can enjoy surprise performances from world-class artists throughout the ship.