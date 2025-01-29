Seabourn Quest Embarks on Alaska Season

Seabourn Quest will debut in Alaska in the 2025 season, offering 18 seven-day itineraries between Vancouver and Juneau from May to September. Guests can explore beautiful landscapes and cultures through the Ventures by Seabourn program.

“Alaska is a destination that evokes awe and wonder, and our 2025 season is designed to immerse our guests in its unparalleled beauty and cultural heritage in a way that only Seabourn can provide,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “With our Ventures by Seabourn expedition experiences, we’re offering guests an exclusive opportunity to connect deeply with Alaska and British Columbia’s natural wonders when they sail with Seabourn.”

More About Ventures by Seabourn

The 2025 Alaska season on Seabourn Quest will feature Ventures by Seabourn, which offers optional expedition-style excursions such as hiking, kayaking, and Zodiac cruises. Available on all Alaska sailings, these excursions explore highlights like Hubbard Glacier, Tracy Arm, Inian Islands, and Alert Bay. Led by a world-class expedition team, guests will gain insights into the region’s history, ecology, and culture. Notable excursions include:

Kayak Hubbard Glacier: Paddle near North America’s largest tidewater glacier, with towering cliffs creating a stunning backdrop.

Rainbow Falls Trail Adventure Hike: Explore the temperate rainforest on a guided hike along a boardwalk, featuring the beautiful Rainbow Falls.

Zodiac Glacier Excursion: Experience the breathtaking scenery and wildlife as you journey towards Sawyer Glacier or Dawes Glacier, operated by a skilled guide. Guests may witness icebergs calving from the water level.

Each itinerary includes:

Scenic cruising through locations like Seymour Narrows, Stikine Strait, and the Behm Canal,

Visits to towns such as Ketchikan, Sitka, Wrangell, Prince Rupert, and Alert Bay,

At least one scenic glacier cruise featuring locations like Tracy Arm, Endicott Arm, or Glacier Bay National Park.

Northbound and southbound voyages have unique ports and can be combined for a 14-day round-trip from Vancouver with minimal repeated ports.

Complimentary Amenities

All guests receive a complimentary Helly Hansen waterproof jacket. Guests in the Penthouse and Premium Suites can also use Swarovski Optik binoculars for free to enhance their viewing of wildlife and scenery.

Honoring a Seabourn Legend

The 2025 Alaska season marks the final cruise season for cruise director Jan Stearman before her retirement. Since joining Seabourn Pride in 1995, Jan has been a vital part of every voyage, enhancing the Alaska experience for guests. Join us in celebrating her distinguished career during her last season, culminating in her final voyage on Seabourn Quest‘s 7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage, departing on August 1, 2025.

New Seattle Connector Package

Seabourn introduces the Seattle Connector Package, making it easy for guests to start their Alaska adventures. This package allows guests to fly into Seattle a day before their cruise, including:

Private car transfer from Seattle airport to the Fairmont Olympic Hotel.

One-night stay at the hotel with breakfast.

Shared transfers from the hotel to Seattle airport and Juneau airport to the ship.

Flights from Seattle to Juneau.

Sail of the Year Event Promotion

Save up to 15% on select Alaska voyages on Seabourn Quest and receive up to $1,000 USD shipboard credit per suite. This offer is valid through February 18, 2025, on the following voyages:

May 16-23, 2025: 7-Day Alaska Inside Passage & Glacier Bay

May 23-30, 2025: 7-Day Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside Passage

June 6-13, 2025: 7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

June 27 – July 11, 2025: 14-Day Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage

September 5-19, 2025: 14-Day Glacier Bay, Fjords & Inside Passage

Will you be sailing with Seabourn to Alaska? Let us know in the comments!