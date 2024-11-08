Water Sport Island

For the traveler seeking out aquatic interests to experience, the dual Dutch and French island of Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin stands out in this part of the Caribbean for its diverse range of watersports. That wide spectrum of activities on and below the water here is in part due to the island’s own unusual coastal formation of sheltered bays and lagoons, not to mention its world — class marinas. Overlooking the Atlantic on its eastern side and the calmer Caribbean seas on its western flank, the coastline also is ideal for anything from leisurely sailboat and catamaran excursions to high — energy competitive sailing events — and then also closer to shore or inland, more opportunity for kayaking, windsurfing, and other extreme sport.

Near-shore aquatic adventures

With its variety of lagoon access and coastal conditions, no surprise that enterprising operators across the island nowadays provide well — tailored menus of aquatic day adventures to suit any interest. One such option that will appeal to those arriving on the Dutch side of the island is Tri-Sport, based right on Simpson Bay. They’ve got longtime local expertise in a variety of activities on both lagoon and offshore stretches. An outing with Tri-Sport can include a kayak/snorkel session suitable for beginners, that begins with a paddle out from Simpson Bay towards open seas and over to the next bay. The pace is leisurely, with plenty of views of neighboring islands. At the destination point, everyone gets into snorkel gear for some exploration of the nearby caverns and corals teeming with fish — all accompanied by the guide. After just under an hour, head back to Kim Sha Beach by kayak for a refreshing beverage. The entire tour takes less than half a day. For a dedicated kayak-only outing, travelers can try the company’s Simpson Bay lagoon tour that takes you around this well-preserved lagoon while learning about its ecosystem and some of the unusual animals resident here. For those confident on their own, there is also an option to kayak the lagoon individually — Tri-Sport will provide a map, bottle of water, and some recommendations on key points to reach within this large saltwater enclosure.

Also located here on the Dutch side of the island is Aqua Mania Adventures, with a variety of aquatic activities that begin from the waterfronts at both Simpson Bay Resort and Divi Little Bay Resort. This operator stands out as a longtime expert in fully equipped multi-hull and catamaran touring for day visitors. Their “catamaran daysail around St. Maarten” launches from Simpson Bay for a day-long outing to points along the coast like Creole Rock and Tintamare Island, which afford ideal snorkeling sessions and views of the area’s sea turtles. Other specialized tours include the wide selection available at Divi Little Bay, where participants can check in at the beachside booth for snorkel gear, scuba diving, bodyboards, Jet Skis, paddleboards, and of course kayaks.

Over on the French side of the island, there are other aquatic activities to take advantage of, mainly in the region of the capital of Marigot. You can find daily offshore action with Wind Adventures, located along Orient Bay. They’re proficient in several specialized water sports such as Hobie cat, sea kayaking, kiteboarding, wingfoiling, stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, and snorkeling among others. Orient Bay itself is a stunning beach known for its breezes and crystal-clear waters — ideal conditions for any aquatic outing.

How can this play out on a typical day here? With the Hobie-cat experience, for instance, you might choose to sail on your own to Pinel Island for the day, or the wind-adventures instructor will take you over to Pinel (no previous experience needed) in a 20-minute crossing, or, alternatively, take your Hobie cat over to to Tintamare Island on a 3-hour trip. Then there’s the sea kayak outing to offshore points such as Green Cay Island or Pinel Island again — with a 15-minute crossing to Green Cay, and 30 minutes to Pinel Island. For those into some more extreme action just off the shore at Orient Beach, there are also kiteboarding or wingfoiling lessons with friendly pro instructors. For those with time to indulge in a half- or full-day excursion to the small offshore islands, climb aboard a large Lagoon catamaran or Axopar motorboat for plenty of time around Tintamare Island, or Creole Rock where you may meet the whales in .…

