Fincantieri Finalizes Luxury Ship Order with Crystal

Fincantieri and Crystal have finalized an order for a luxury cruise ship, following an option from a prior agreement disclosed on June 27. This agreement is contingent on financing and other terms.

The new ship, like its sister vessels, will have a gross tonnage of 61,800 tons and accommodate approximately 690 passengers. Developed by leading architectural firms, its interiors will feature premium materials and craftsmanship. It will offer all-suite accommodations with private verandas, including a single occupancy option for solo travelers. The ship will also maintain one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in the industry, ensuring attentive service.

This order aligns with Fincantieri’s strategy in the cruise ship sector. As a leader in high-tech shipbuilding, the company focuses on innovative, environmentally sustainable vessels that address market demands. Fincantieri’s commitment to next-generation fuel technologies, such as LNG and hydrogen, along with a focus on customer-centric design, reinforces its position in the cruise market and establishes it as a trusted partner for prestigious brands worldwide.