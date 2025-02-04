February 4, 2025 Julie Bouchner
American Cruise Lines Kicks Off Mississippi Season with Riverboat Fun in NOLA
American Cruise Lines is launching its 2025 Mississippi Season early with a special football event this week.
MORE ABOUT THE EVENT
- Big Game Travel has chartered two of American’s riverboats for guests who purchased exclusive 3- and 4-night packages for the weekend’s big game in New Orleans.
- The riverboats, American Melody and American Serenade, are docked at Port NOLA and will provide private balcony accommodations, welcome receptions, fine dining, and transportation to the Superdome.
- After this week, the riverboats will offer over 12 itineraries along the Mississippi River through December, ranging from 8 to 51 days and featuring authentic experiences across 10 states, from New Orleans to St. Paul.
Learn more about American Cruise Lines’ 2025 Mississippi River cruises here.
Will you be exploring American Cruise Lines’ 2025 Mississippi Season? Let us know in the comments!