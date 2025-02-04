Celebrity Cruises Unveils ‘The Bazaar’ on Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel introduces The Bazaar, a unique multi-level space designed to enhance on-board experiences with local culture. Each day, The Bazaar transforms, offering local artisan markets, hands-on crafts, destination-inspired festivals, regional cuisine, and entertainment, ensuring no two days are the same.

“The Bazaar is a truly one-of-a-kind space designed to seamlessly blend ship and shore and transform the way guests experience destinations,” shares Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Xcel intentionally extends the destination experience onboard through a continued authentic offering between ports of call, allowing guests to take the destination with them.”

The Bazaar on Celebrity Xcel features:

4 destination-inspired festivals, each tied to a specific port of call, with local food, crafting experiences, retail activations, and performances.

Market at The Bazaar, where local artisans showcase their crafts and teach guests how to create their own local items.

Mosaic, an open kitchen serving reimagined dishes inspired by the regions sailed, and a Chef’s Table experience offering a multi-course tasting menu of childhood favorite dishes from around the world.

Chef’s Studio is a cooking school where guests can learn to prepare regional delicacies and master local favorites.

Spice, a casual dining concept offering rotating bites inspired by the ports visited, with a seating area offering sea and port views.

Vacationers can influence The Bazaar experiences on Celebrity Xcel through the Xcel ‘Dream Makers’ program, where members can test, try, and vote on culinary, entertainment, and design choices to shape onboard offerings, with interested guests able to sign up here.

Celebrity Xcel‘s inaugural season begins in Fort Lauderdale with seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas, Mexico, and more. In Summer 2026, it will embark on its inaugural European season with journeys from Barcelona and Athens, including overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

Will you be sailing aboard Celebrity Xcel? Let us know in the comments!