Marquesas Celebration Cruise

UNESCO has officially designated the Marquesas Islands as a World Heritage site. To commemorate the honor, Windstar Cruises invited three mayors of the French Polynesian paradise on a 14-day celebratory voyage.

In early 2024, Windstar began sailing to the remote island chain, which only welcomes a few thousand visitors yearly.

“We are honored to host the mayors of these incredible islands on board Star Breeze for this celebration,” said Stijn Creupelandt, Windstar’s vice president of hotel operations. “This designation is a testament to their work at preserving their culture and environment.”

The project worked out so well that another cruise is planned for March 27.

By Alex Darlington

