CroisiEurope Celebrates Milestones with Special Anniversary Offers

This year, CroisiEurope, Europe’s largest river cruise operator, is proud to mark significant anniversaries: 30 years of cruising on the Rhône and 25 years in Venice. To celebrate these milestones, the company is offering exciting new promotions for select sailings.

Rhône Anniversary

In February 1995, CroisiEurope launched its first Rhône cruise from Chalon to Martigues on the MS Camargue. After three decades, they now operate four ships along the Rhône, providing itineraries that explore the stunning landscapes of Burgundy and Provence, including the wild Camargue and the majestic gorges of the Ardèche. Passengers can visit beautiful cities such as Arles, Avignon, Lyon, and Vienne.

Anniversary Offer: From April to August 2025, save $300 per person or enjoy no single supplement on seven- and eight-day Rhône cruises. Prices start at $1,906 per person, which includes all meals, drinks, excursions, port fees, and WiFi.

Venice Anniversary

CroisiEurope began its Venice operations in 2000 aboard the MS Michelangelo, which docks just steps from Saint Mark’s Square. Today, it remains one of the few operators permitted to sail into the heart of Venice. It offers cruises that unveil the city’s splendor and extend to historic towns like Mantua, Padua, and Verona.

Anniversary Offer: Enjoy up to 25% off or no single supplement on a seven-day Venice cruise departing between March and June 2025. Prices start at $1,039 per person, including all meals, drinks, excursions, port fees, and WiFi.

Exclusive Itinerary

Don’t miss out on a special three-night stay in Florence and Tuscany, followed by a seven-day cruise from Venice to Mantua on August 26, 2025, starting at $2,809 per person.

Will you be exploring these anniversary promotions? Let us know in the comments!