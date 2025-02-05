Crystal Unveils First Half of 2027 Itineraries

Crystal has announced its complete 2027 itineraries for the first half of the year! The itineraries cover six continents and over 170 destinations. Journeys will take place on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

Voyages will include French Polynesia, the Amazon River, and the Mediterranean. In partnership with Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal will offer exclusive shore excursions, featuring experiences such as a gastronomic tour in Ho Chi Minh City, wildlife explorations in Alaska, temple visits in Japan, and wine tastings in Chile.

Onboard amenities will include access to the Casino de Monte-Carlo, performances by various entertainers, specialty dining at Nobu and Beefbar, and lectures from recognized experts in various fields.

“Our 2027 itineraries reflect Crystal’s commitment to deliver meaningful travel experiences across the globe,” said Mario Parodi, VP of Itinerary Planning and Port & Fuel Operations for Crystal. “Every voyage has been designed to allow our guests to connect deeply with history, culture and nature. With the highest standards of service, exceptional dining, entertainment and shore excursions enhanced by our sister company, Abercrombie & Kent, we ensure that every guest has the most exceptional experience.”

Crystal Serenity 2027 World Cruise Highlights

January: Departing from San Diego, the cruise sails along the Pacific Coast with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru’s Sacred Valley, and Easter Island.

February: Explore the South Pacific, visiting French Polynesia’s lagoons, Samoa’s rainforests, and Fiji’s coral reefs. Engage in local experiences, including village visits and traditional dance performances.

March: Discover New Zealand’s landscapes, from Milford Sound’s fjords to Rotorua’s geothermal reserves. Then travel to Australia, visiting Sydney, Melbourne, and the Great Barrier Reef.

April: Journey through Southeast and East Asia, stopping at sacred temples in Semarang, Singapore’s gardens, Bangkok’s Grand Palace, the Great Wall of China, and the vibrant city of Hong Kong.

May: Explore South Korea and Japan, starting in Busan, then visiting Gyeongju’s UNESCO sites, Kyoto’s temples, Tokyo’s Michelin-starred dining, and Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park. The cruise continues to Alaska to see Hubbard Glacier and Skagway, concluding in Vancouver.

Crystal Symphony January-June 2027 Highlights

January: Depart from Fort Lauderdale to explore Mexico and Central America’s rainforests and ancient ruins. Continue to the Caribbean, visiting Martinique, Belize, and concluding with a journey through the Amazon River.

February: Visit the Lesser Antilles, including the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, and St. Barts. Then sail to St. Kitts, known for its rainforests and historic landmarks.

March: After visiting Caribbean islands, cross the Atlantic to the Canary Islands to explore volcanic landscapes and coastal towns.

April: Begin in the Canary Islands, then travel to Portugal to visit Valencia and Lisbon. Continue to Morocco to explore Casablanca and Agadir, then sail through the Mediterranean, stopping in France, Monaco, and Italy.

May: Sail through the Mediterranean, exploring Greece’s ruins, Montenegro’s coastline, Croatia’s cities like Dubrovnik, and Malta’s history, with stops in the Italian and Spanish Rivieras.

June: Further explore the Mediterranean with stops in Tunisia to see ancient Carthaginian ruins, chic harbors in Morocco, and Monaco during the Grand Prix.

To learn more about the 2027 itineraries head to the Crystal Cruises website!

