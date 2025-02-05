Oceania Cruises Launches New Fine Dining Experiences on Allura

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the enhanced menus for The Grand Dining Room on its upcoming ship, Allura, launching in July 2025. Allura‘s culinary offerings feature more than 270 new recipes, showcasing refined flavors and modern techniques.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said: “We are renowned for The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and this is not just a tagline; it is a philosophy which guides everything we do. Dining is the cornerstone of the Oceania Cruises experience, and the new menus for The Grand Dining Room are a shining example of the culinary artistry of our talented team, led by Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, our Executive Culinary Directors and resident Master Chefs of France. Every dish reflects craftsmanship, passion, and unparalleled quality perfectly aligning with the warmth and elegance of the onboard experience and service that our guests cherish.”

DINING UPDATES

Revamped Breakfast Menu

The Grand Dining Room offers a refreshed breakfast with over 30 new recipes, including Signature Eggs Benedict variations like Florentine and Smoked Salmon. Daily specials feature a zucchini waffle with smoked salmon and a Mexican burrito.

La Brasserie Lunch Transformation

At lunch, The Grand Dining Room serves French bistro dishes. The menu includes a rotating vegetarian main course, cheese plate, and charcuterie platter. Highlights are Blanquette De Veau and Coq Au Vin, along with burgers and French dip sandwiches.

New Dinner Offerings

The dinner menu features over 200 new recipes with the Chef’s Recommendations. Appetizers include scallop panna cotta and Pâté en Croûte. Notable entrées include slow-cooked Korean BBQ short rib and seafood vol-au-vent.

Chef Quaretti added: “In crafting these new dishes, I drew deep inspiration from my childhood, family life, and of course, from across my career, including collaborations with renowned Chef Jacques Pépin, our culinary patriarch. Other inspirations for new menu items are especially personal, such as the Mousse au Chocolat de Marnie Huguette, which uses my grandmother’s cherished recipe and is re-created with the same care and precision she taught me. This dish, like every creation served on board our ships, embodies a simple philosophy: honor the past, savor the present, and focus on flavors which leave a lasting impression.”

Allura Highlights

Allura is Oceania Cruises’ eighth ship and the second Allura Class vessel, following the successful launch of Vista™ in May 2023.

Staff-to-guest ratio of one chef for every ten guests, with half the crew dedicated to culinary experiences.

Always-included specialty dining options featuring the signature French restaurant Jacques and wellness-focused Aquamar® Kitchen.

Most spacious standard staterooms at sea.

A wide range of immersive small group shore excursions available on each sailing.

Onboard enrichment, including art classes at the Artist Loft and talks from guest speakers.

An expansive Culinary Center and Chef’s Studio for hands-on cooking experiences and culinary education.

Food and wine pairing events, including exclusive Sommelier’s Choice and Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons.

A library with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, oversized chairs, and plush furnishings.

Will you be sailing aboard Allura to experience the new dining menus? Let us know in the comments!